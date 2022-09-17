Gisele Bündchen would have been caught crying on the phone and does not share an apartment with Tom Brady: “Crying on her cell phone”

Apparently, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have not yet managed to resolve all the pending issues involving the crisis in the couple’s marriage. The international media has been reporting for some time that the model and the athlete are not well in their marriage and that the situation is still far from being resolved.

This Friday (16), the portal Page Six reported that Gisele was seen crying while talking on the cell phone with her husband. An anonymous source said the blonde was caught shaken as she walked through the Hudson River Park, street located near the model’s apartment. It is worth remembering that there are rumors that the two would not even be sharing the same residence.

Tom Brady prepares for another season of NFLat Florida, which may justify the temporary separation. “Gisele Was walking alone on the West Side, crying into her cell phone,” said the source. It is important to mention that this week, Bundchen broke the silence on the rumors, confirmed crisis, but dismissed a possible divorce.

“Obviously I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish he was more present. I definitely had these conversations with him several times. But at the end of the day, I feel like everyone needs to make a decision that works for them. He also needs to follow his joy“, explained the magazine she.