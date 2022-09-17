Globo actor reveals that he discovered health problem: ‘Curse’

Jackson Antunes talks about health issues in his life

Recently, Jackson Antunes, a Globo actor, was the special guest on the Faustão program, on Band.

During the chat, the actor talked about various subjects such as career, personal life, friends and more.

In one of the moments, Anne Lottermann wanted to know about some complicated moment in the life of Jackson Antunes, but that later became a ‘good’ story and generated a certain type of learning.

“I wanted to ask you, what happened in your life, which was bad to go through but after it passed, you look and say ‘this story is good to tell’, now that it’s gone?”, asked the co-host of Faustão.

without thinking too much, Jackson Antunes opened up the game and talked about discovering a health problemand where theacquired thrombosis 3 times, being a very complicated moment in his careerbut that today sees it with different eyes.

Globo tried to hide from the public what Roberto Carlos would have done with the singer, but the writer gave it all away This is the husband of Mariana Godoy, who is a presenter in the competition and many had no idea Actress from Pantanal decided to abandon the recordings and the author, just out of hate, killed the character mercilessly

“I appreciate all my pains, right? In my second soap opera I had a thrombosis in my leg…In the third soap opera I had one more and in the fourth one more. So there are three thromboses. I thought that was a curse on my life,” he began.

And he continued: “And I thought my career was going to end because of that, but on the contrary, today I appreciate all the thrombosis”

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Furthermore, Jackson Antunes revealed that all the pain made him a more patient and kind guy.

“Thrombosis, pain taught me to be patient, pain taught me to be kinder and the thing is, sometimes we make a very big mistake, but if we knew the person in the heart of the home”, the actor began.

And he continued: “If the caboclo is good with his wife and children, he is really good. Now, if you’re good at your job, making a splash there to take a piss, to win points with your boss is very easy. Now I want to see being good at home”.