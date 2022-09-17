GOL settles in court and will pay R$215 million after bribing politicians for its benefit

GOL Linhas Aéreas has reached an agreement with the US court to pay a fine, after investigations revealed bribery by the airline.





The case has to do with the bribe paid by GOL, in 2013, to the former deputy governor of the Federal District, Tadeu Filippell, and the former mayor, Eduardo Cunha, who was in prison and is currently a candidate for reelection to the Congressman. The information emerged with the award-winning deletion of Henrique Constantino, son of GOL founder Nenê Constantino, and one of the airline’s shareholders.

Within the scope of Operation Car Wash, it was revealed that the company had paid bribes to the aforementioned politicians so that a Bill that reduces taxes on Aviation Kerosene could be accelerated and approved in Congress, which took place in March 2013. A listed company in the US, like Petrobras, GOL responds to US justice, as illegal actions harm US investors.

Now according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the state of Maryland, GOL has reached an agreement to pay US$ 41 million dollars (R$ 215 million) to the Department of Justice itself and also to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC).

The amount also includes a credit for fines paid by GOL in agreement with the CGU and AGU in Brazil. This "discount" amount is in the order of $1.7 million (R$ 8.9 million). In all, the company has now paid $17 million and paid off the remaining debt, $24 million, over 2 years.





“GOL paid millions in bribes to government officials in Brazil in exchange for a law that was beneficial to them. The company entered into fraudulent contracts with suppliers for the purpose of generating and hiding the funds necessary to carry out this criminal conduct, and falsely reported these transactions in its ledger. Today’s settlement demonstrates that the Department of Justice is committed to going after companies that corrupt government functions for their own gain.”said Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Attorney General, Division of Crimes at the US Department of Justice.

In a note to investors, GOL said that “external and independent investigation

contracted by the company was completed in April 2017, and the conclusion of this investigation was shared with the relevant authorities, with GOL fully cooperating with all relevant authorities in the United States and Brazil, and none of the current employees, representatives or members of the Board of Directors or members of the Company’s Management were aware of any illegal purpose behind any of the identified transactions, or of any illicit benefit to the Company arising from the investigated transactions, and that their external and independent investigation revealed that immaterial payments were made to politically exposed persons“.

With information from the DOJ Department of Public Affairs




