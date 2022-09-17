Gol will pay almost R$ 18 million to the government after admitting bribery case

Gol Linhas Aéreas closed an agreement with the governments of Brazil and the United States and will pay US$ 3.4 million (R$ 17.98 million, at the current price) to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union). The amount refers to investigations into the payment of US$ 3.8 million in bribes by the airline to public agents in 2012 and 2013. Altogether, the agreement reached by Gol is US$ 41 million.

According to Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general at the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Gol paid “millions of dollars in bribes” to foreign officials in Brazil in exchange for passing legislation that benefited the company. In a note, Gol admitted the illegalities.

“The airline entered into fraudulent contracts with suppliers to generate and hide the funds necessary to perpetrate this criminal conduct and then falsely recorded these payments on its own books,” added Polite.

Millionaire fine to the US

The nearly R$18 million owed by Gol to the Brazilian government will be paid by the DoJ and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to CGU. According to the airline, the amount could be deducted from the compensation the company still has to pay the US government.

According to the agreement, of the US$ 41 million, Gol owes US$ 17 million (R$ 89.87 million) to the DoJ and US$ 24.5 million (R$ 129.51 million) to the SEC. The amounts refer to fines and interest related to fuel tax reductions in 2012 and 2013 that benefited Gol, as well as other airlines and companies.

Part of this amount — US$ 12.6 million (R$ 66.61 million) — will be paid in September to the US authorities, according to Gol.

What does Gol say?

In a statement, Gol confirmed all the values ​​and reinforced that:

the “external and independent” investigation contracted by the company to investigate the bribery case was completed in April 2017;

the conclusion of that investigation was shared “with the relevant authorities”;

have cooperated “fully” with the Brazilian and US governments in the process.

The airline also stated that none of the current employees, representatives or members of the Board of Directors knew of the illegalities behind the identified millionaire transactions.

With the agreement, the US Department of Justice dropped the charges against Gol. Now, the company will only have to report to the US government annually, for three years, all the anti-corruption measures to be adopted.

(With Reuters)