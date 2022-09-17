Guardiola relieves Collins for flying in Grealish: “It wasn’t intentional” | english football

- See Premier League table
Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers is sent off after flying into Jack Grealish of Manchester City (Photo: Reuters)
Despite the impactful image, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola relieved the rival defender. Although he didn’t review the throw, the coach forgave Collins for the violence in the throw with his team’s forward.
“I have not seen. I saw the red card, but I’m sure it wasn’t intentional, maybe he was late. But I didn’t see it,” Guardiola told the BBC.
Wolverhampton’s 0-3 Manchester City goals for the Premier League
Referee Anthony Taylor was close to the pitch and had no doubts about the red card. Collins still pointed the ball to try to justify himself, but did not escape the sending off. With one less in the first half, Wolves lost 3-0.
City took the provisional lead in the Premier League with 17 points, but could be overtaken by Arsenal this Sunday. Wolverhampton is 16th with six points.
See the sequence of images of the flyer:
Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers is sent off after flying into Jack Grealish of Manchester City – Photo: Getty Images
Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers is sent off after flying into Jack Grealish of Manchester City (Photo: Reuters)
Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers is sent off after flying into Jack Grealish of Manchester City (Photo: Reuters)
Wolves defender hits Grealish, from City – Photo: Reuters
Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers is sent off with a straight red card (Photo: Reuters)