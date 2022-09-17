Guilherme, from the duo with Hugo, scolds a fan after being hit by a drink during a sertanejo show in Barro Alto; video | Goiás

Guilherme, from the duo with Hugo, scolded a fan after being hit by drink during a show in Barro Alto, in the central region of Goiás. A video shows when the country singer asked the woman to leave so he could continue the presentation (watch above).
“I came here to bring you happiness, sing you music, and a totally clueless person comes along and makes a train like this with me, man? Look, I, in order to continue the show, I want you to remove this person from here please,” she said.
The incident took place on Wednesday (14). The duo’s press office said they will not comment on the case, but reported that the situation was resolved at the venue and the show went on as normal.
In the video, it is possible to see that the duo was in the middle of the presentation, when Guilherme was hit by a drink thrown by a woman who was in the audience.
At the time, the singer asked the musicians to stop the music and then asked them to remove the woman from the event.
The following morning, the duo shared on Twitter a print of a message sent by a fan who managed to take a picture with Guilherme after the end of the show, in Barro Alto. In the message, the fan thanked him for, even after the “annoying situation” of having thrown drink at Guilherme, she managed to take a picture with the singer.
“I know that Guilherme is unlikely to see this message, but he took a picture with me today, even after the annoying situation of having a drink thrown at him, I am very grateful for the affection […]. I’m sure a lot of people sleep happily every day listening to the music you build together! And today I’m going to sleep super happy”, wrote the fan.
“That’s about it! 🙏🏼”, wrote the duo when sharing the fan message
