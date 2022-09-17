Gyselle Soares says that famous actor refused to kiss her on stage for being ex-BBB

Gyselle Soaresactress, said he was the target of prejudice by a former heartthrob during recording of a scene in the movie The Dreams of a Dreamer (2016). runner-up of BBB8she revealed that actor Gustavo Leão refused to kiss her because he was a former participant in the reality show of the Globe.

“Gustavo Leão didn’t want to kiss me on the mouth. He said: ‘I’m not going to kiss an ex-BBB’. It was a scene and he had to kiss me on the mouth. He was my boyfriend in the Frank Aguiar movie. He was the protagonist. And he didn’t want to kiss me. I felt like I had an illness. He’s the one who lost a hot woman like me at the height of it. I felt bad, but I understand”she vented, in an interview with the podcast ‘Vai Desmaiar’.

Amidst the mood on the recording set, Gyselle Soares said the script needed to have been adapted. “There was a climate, it changed the scene. In fact, I don’t even kiss him. I give him a hug and lightly try to kiss. I put a kiss there to have something, otherwise the scene is just holding the hand”said the former BBB.

Known nationally precisely because of the reality show, Gyselle is proud of the journey built in confinement. “I love doing ‘Big Brother’, zero regrets. The program took away all the difficulties I had, you know? I’m still in the business doing my job because of ‘Big Brother,’ so I’m never going to spit on the plate I ate.”scored.

Gustavo Leão (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

