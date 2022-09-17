Hack makes it possible to run PS2 games on PS4 and PS5

The console hacker known as CTurt shared something on his YouTube channel that is sure to leave PlayStation fans in awe. Using all his technical knowledge, he showed that it is possible to run the PS2 on a PS4 (or PS5).

In the video, he uses a PS2 emulator inside the PS4 to run Okage Shadow KingRPG developed by Zener Works, and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, Namco’s adventure title. Check it out below.

CTurt points out that the PS4 and PS5 system failure that allows the PS2 software to be installed is “practically irreparable”. He says that his exploit, named Mast1c0re, was sent to Sony to participate in the bug bounty program, but there is no sign of a fix for the flaw present in the system.

How does Mast1c0re work?

The method benefits from flaws in the just-in-time (JIT) compilation used by the emulator that runs certain PS2 games on PS4 and PS5. This build grants the emulator the necessary permissions to continually write PS4-ready code (based on the original PS2 code) before the application layer itself executes that code. For a more technical and detailed explanation of Mast1c0re, just visit CTurt’s github article.

Classic PS2 Games on PS4 and PS5 without the use of a hacker? The Nova PlayStation Plus Deluxe Plan may be the solution.

The PS Plus Deluxe plan offers: access to online multiplayer, in-store discounts, and free download of two select PS4 games and one PS5 game every month. In addition, it is available to the subscriber, trials of blockbusters titles for a limited time and the possibility to download games from PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 remasters.

Prices: Monthly — BRL 59.90/ 3 months — BRL 159.90/ 12 months — BRL 389.90.

So, which PS2 game would you like to see on Nova PlayStation Plus? tell us on twitter or Facebook of voxel!