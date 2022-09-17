Hang calls Auxílio Brasil a ‘misery bag’ and says the benefit is ‘momentary’

The Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan stores, classified Auxílio Brasil as a “poverty scholarship” and stated that the adjustment of the benefit is “momentary”. He defended, however, the recent increase from 400 to 600 reais.
“The poorest people don’t have to live their whole lives on a poverty bag,” Hang said in an interview with the newspaper. Economic value published this Friday the 16th. “They must have the opportunity to work and earn a living.”
Hang is one of eight Bolsonarista businessmen targeted in a Federal Police operation on August 23. Some of them defended, on WhatsApp, a coup in the event of Lula (PT) victory in the elections.
In addition to authorizing a search and seizure operation at the request of the PF, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes ordered the breach of business secrecy and the blocking of accounts on social networks.
The businessmen’s bank accounts were unblocked, after Moraes’ approval, last Thursday 15th. The magistrate highlighted that the blockage had occurred “in view of the possibility of using resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts”, but evaluated that now he is no longer needed. There were fears that they might try to finance undemocratic acts on 7/7.