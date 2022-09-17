Harry and William scare away sadness by starring in a very cute moment

The love for pets runs through the veins of the Windsor dynasty. The late Queen Elizabeth II was in love with doguinhos, including, she had more than 30 throughout her 96 years. The monarch taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have affection for the pets. The proof came this Saturday (10/9) by Princes William and Harry. The brothers starred in a very cute moment when they came across the puppy Luna at the gates of Windsor Castle.

Videos of Harry and William’s encounter with the dog have gone viral on TikTok. Posted by user Rachcot, the recordings have over 10 million views. The first to talk to the pet was the Prince of Wales. He said, “Hi, Luna. You are so cute,” he praised. After asking the age of the animal, the future king of the United Kingdom commented on how important it is to have a pet in difficult times, such as bereavement.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle_3 The Princes of Wales and the Dukes of Sussex at Windsor CastleChris Jackson/GettyImages Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The two brothers with their wives. William and Harry are sons of King Charles IIIKirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleChris Jackson/GettyImages Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The quartet observes the tributes left by the subjects at the gates of Windsor CastleChris Jackson/GettyImages Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Harry and Meghan appeared alongside the Princes of WalesChris Jackson/GettyImages 0

“Dogs at these times are very important. I hug mine a lot at these times”, revealed William. He and his brother, Harry, lost their paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the 8th. Then it was the Duke of Sussex’s turn to interact with Luna. He even changed his tone of voice when greeting the pet. “Hello,” said Meghan Markle’s husband as he stroked the dog’s nose, which sniffed it.

Check out the cute moments in the video below:

Date

On Saturday (10/9), Princes William and Harry with their respective spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, took a walk around the grounds of Windsor Castle, one of the favorite properties of Queen Elizabeth II. The quartet conferred the tributes left at the entrance to the palace, such as flowers, letters and banners, in tribute to the late monarch.

Brothers William and Harry have a turbulent relationship, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II made their differences even more evident. As an unnamed source revealed to the Daily Mail tabloid, it took 40 minutes for Princess Diana’s two children to appear side by side in Windsor. They not only traded, but took orders from their father, King Charles III.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram