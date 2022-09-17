HCTR11 enters the list of the cheapest FIIs on the market, according to a survey

The EC Hectare (HCTR11) became part of the list of the cheapest FIIs on the Stock Exchange, according to the September edition of the report “Quem Tá Cheap”, by Órama Investimentos. The list is headed by the Tordesilhas EI fund (TORD11) and also includes Versailles Receivables Imobiliários (VSLH11).
The survey, explains the broker, aims to help investors better select real estate funds among the large number of portfolios available on the market. Currently, there are exactly 431 FIIs listed on B3.
The ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.
In the case of Hectare CE, the score in September was 1.93, just below that of Tordesilhas EI (2.38), the cheapest according to the Órama study. This month, the Versailles Receivables Imobiliários score was 1.89. Check out the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:
corporate slabs
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|XP PROPERTIES
|XPPR11
|11.16%
|0.63
|1.77
|REC INCOME REAL ESTATE
|RECT11
|10.01%
|0.66
|1.52
|AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS
|AIEC11
|11.05%
|0.78
|1.41
|GREEN TOWERS
|GTWR11
|10.83%
|0.84
|1.29
|BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE
|BRCR11
|8.47%
|0.69
|1.23
Logistics
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|NEWPORT LOGISTICS
|NEWL11
|10.81%
|0.8
|1.36
|BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS
|BLMG11
|11.88%
|0.94
|1.27
|VOTORANTIM LOGÍSTICA
|VTLT11
|10.16%
|0.93
|1.1
|GUARDIAN LOGISTICS
|GALG11
|10.28%
|0.97
|1.06
|LOGISTICS HOMELAND
|PATL11
|8.68%
|0.83
|1.05
shopping center
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|LEGATUS SHOPPINGS
|LASC11
|7.65%
|0.83
|0.92
|HSI MALLS
|HSML11
|7.67%
|0.93
|0.83
|VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS
|VISC11
|7.45%
|0.97
|0.77
|MALLS BRAZIL PLURAL
|MALL11
|7.64%
|1.02
|0.75
|XP MALLS
|XPML11
|7.16%
|1.06
|0.68
Hybrid
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|TORDESILLAS EI
|TORD11
|13.63%
|0.57
|2.38
|RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE
|ARCT11
|17.06%
|1.04
|1.64
|RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL
|RBVA11
|11.61%
|0.98
|1.19
|ACTUAL ASSET TG
|TGAR11
|12.60%
|1.07
|1.18
|SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME
|SARE11
|9.68%
|0.82
|1.18
receivables
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|HECTARE CE
|HCTR11
|17.18%
|0.89
|1.93
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|VSLH11
|16.42%
|0.87
|1.89
|URCA PRIME INCOME
|URPR11
|19.54%
|1.06
|1.85
|FULL CRI BREI
|IBCR11
|17.78%
|0.97
|1.83
|ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|ARRI11
|17.72%
|0.99
|1.79
Fund of Funds (FoFs)
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL
|BPFF11
|11.39%
|0.93
|1.23
|MORE REAL ESTATE FOF
|MORE11
|11.05%
|0.9
|1.23
|XP SELECTION
|XPSF11
|10.72%
|0.93
|1.16
|BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF
|BLMR11
|11.17%
|0.99
|1.12
|RIO BRAVO FUND OF FUNDS
|RBFF11
|10.00%
|0.91
|1.09
Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos
P/VPA – The closer the P/VPA is to 1, the closer the FII share will be to fair value. Above this level, the paper is traded at a premium and, below, at a discount.
Órama Investimentos considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains. The broker’s monthly report takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.
The study also recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.
