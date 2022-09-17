HCTR11 enters the list of the cheapest FIIs on the market, according to a survey

The EC Hectare (HCTR11) became part of the list of the cheapest FIIs on the Stock Exchange, according to the September edition of the report “Quem Tá Cheap”, by Órama Investimentos. The list is headed by the Tordesilhas EI fund (TORD11) and also includes Versailles Receivables Imobiliários (VSLH11).

The survey, explains the broker, aims to help investors better select real estate funds among the large number of portfolios available on the market. Currently, there are exactly 431 FIIs listed on B3.

The ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the case of Hectare CE, the score in September was 1.93, just below that of Tordesilhas EI (2.38), the cheapest according to the Órama study. This month, the Versailles Receivables Imobiliários score was 1.89. Check out the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
XP PROPERTIESXPPR1111.16%0.631.77
REC INCOME REAL ESTATERECT1110.01%0.661.52
AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGSAIEC1111.05%0.781.41
GREEN TOWERSGTWR1110.83%0.841.29
BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICEBRCR118.47%0.691.23

Logistics

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
NEWPORT LOGISTICSNEWL1110.81%0.81.36
BLUEMACAW LOGISTICSBLMG1111.88%0.941.27
VOTORANTIM LOGÍSTICAVTLT1110.16%0.931.1
GUARDIAN LOGISTICSGALG1110.28%0.971.06
LOGISTICS HOMELANDPATL118.68%0.831.05

shopping center

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
LEGATUS SHOPPINGSLASC117.65%0.830.92
HSI MALLSHSML117.67%0.930.83
VINCI SHOPPING CENTERSVISC117.45%0.970.77
MALLS BRAZIL PLURALMALL117.64%1.020.75
XP MALLSXPML117.16%1.060.68

Hybrid

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
TORDESILLAS EITORD1113.63%0.572.38
RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATEARCT1117.06%1.041.64
RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAILRBVA1111.61%0.981.19
ACTUAL ASSET TGTGAR1112.60%1.071.18
SANTANDER RENTAL INCOMESARE119.68%0.821.18

receivables

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
HECTARE CEHCTR1117.18%0.891.93
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESVSLH1116.42%0.871.89
URCA PRIME INCOMEURPR1119.54%1.061.85
FULL CRI BREIIBCR1117.78%0.971.83
ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESARRI1117.72%0.991.79

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZILBPFF1111.39%0.931.23
MORE REAL ESTATE FOFMORE1111.05%0.91.23
XP SELECTIONXPSF1110.72%0.931.16
BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOFBLMR1111.17%0.991.12
RIO BRAVO FUND OF FUNDSRBFF1110.00%0.911.09

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

P/VPA – The closer the P/VPA is to 1, the closer the FII share will be to fair value. Above this level, the paper is traded at a premium and, below, at a discount.

Órama Investimentos considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains. The broker’s monthly report takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

The study also recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

