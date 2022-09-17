HCTR11 enters the list of the cheapest FIIs on the market, according to a survey

The EC Hectare (HCTR11) became part of the list of the cheapest FIIs on the Stock Exchange, according to the September edition of the report “Quem Tá Cheap”, by Órama Investimentos. The list is headed by the Tordesilhas EI fund (TORD11) and also includes Versailles Receivables Imobiliários (VSLH11).

The survey, explains the broker, aims to help investors better select real estate funds among the large number of portfolios available on the market. Currently, there are exactly 431 FIIs listed on B3.

The ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the case of Hectare CE, the score in September was 1.93, just below that of Tordesilhas EI (2.38), the cheapest according to the Órama study. This month, the Versailles Receivables Imobiliários score was 1.89. Check out the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note XP PROPERTIES XPPR11 11.16% 0.63 1.77 REC INCOME REAL ESTATE RECT11 10.01% 0.66 1.52 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS AIEC11 11.05% 0.78 1.41 GREEN TOWERS GTWR11 10.83% 0.84 1.29 BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE BRCR11 8.47% 0.69 1.23

Logistics

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note NEWPORT LOGISTICS NEWL11 10.81% 0.8 1.36 BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS BLMG11 11.88% 0.94 1.27 VOTORANTIM LOGÍSTICA VTLT11 10.16% 0.93 1.1 GUARDIAN LOGISTICS GALG11 10.28% 0.97 1.06 LOGISTICS HOMELAND PATL11 8.68% 0.83 1.05

shopping center

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note LEGATUS SHOPPINGS LASC11 7.65% 0.83 0.92 HSI MALLS HSML11 7.67% 0.93 0.83 VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS VISC11 7.45% 0.97 0.77 MALLS BRAZIL PLURAL MALL11 7.64% 1.02 0.75 XP MALLS XPML11 7.16% 1.06 0.68

Hybrid

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note TORDESILLAS EI TORD11 13.63% 0.57 2.38 RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE ARCT11 17.06% 1.04 1.64 RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL RBVA11 11.61% 0.98 1.19 ACTUAL ASSET TG TGAR11 12.60% 1.07 1.18 SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME SARE11 9.68% 0.82 1.18

receivables

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note HECTARE CE HCTR11 17.18% 0.89 1.93 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES VSLH11 16.42% 0.87 1.89 URCA PRIME INCOME URPR11 19.54% 1.06 1.85 FULL CRI BREI IBCR11 17.78% 0.97 1.83 ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES ARRI11 17.72% 0.99 1.79

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL BPFF11 11.39% 0.93 1.23 MORE REAL ESTATE FOF MORE11 11.05% 0.9 1.23 XP SELECTION XPSF11 10.72% 0.93 1.16 BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF BLMR11 11.17% 0.99 1.12 RIO BRAVO FUND OF FUNDS RBFF11 10.00% 0.91 1.09

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

P/VPA – The closer the P/VPA is to 1, the closer the FII share will be to fair value. Above this level, the paper is traded at a premium and, below, at a discount.

Órama Investimentos considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains. The broker’s monthly report takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

The study also recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

