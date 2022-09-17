‘He suffocated me, I was terrified’, says cleaning lady attacked by man in Lourdes

“I’m still trying to recover from the scare and trauma.” This is how the employee of the Griffe Building says she is after being attacked by a man in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, this Friday (16). The victim, whose name will be preserved, demands punishment from the aggressor and reports that she never thought she would go through such a situation.

The janitor was working washing the sidewalk when she was surprised by the attacker. “He arrived saying that I couldn’t spend water. When I tried to say that I don’t do that every day, out of nowhere, he grabbed the hose and started choking me with water. He threw the hose on the ground and then I ended up falling,” he said.

The victim said he felt like trash. “What he did to me was like someone who picks up a garbage bag and throws it on the floor. He left as if nothing had happened.” The attacker splashed so much water on the victim’s face that she became disoriented.

“I thought he was going to suffocate me even more and he was going to put that hose in my mouth. When I fell, all I felt was my knee hitting the ground. I didn’t know if I could get up. Thank God I made it and saw him walking. Two girls helped me,” he recalls.

A man assaulted an employee of the Griffe Building, in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of BH, this Friday (16). The victim was washing the sidewalk when she was approached and attacked by the assailant. The woman had water thrown on her face and suffered a fall that caused knee injuries. pic.twitter.com/T9uJ2c4wZ8 — The Time (@otempo) September 16, 2022

Indignation

The caretaker has worked in the building for 17 years and has never experienced anything similar before. “It is very revolting. I was working when that individual, who says he is a good citizen, did that. He suffocated me. I was terrified. I couldn’t see well and when I tried to pull the hose, he threw me to the ground”.

An occurrence in the Military Police has already been carried out and the victim will be submitted to the forensic examination. “The feeling I feel I can’t even explain in words. I’m devastated and scared. People are freaking out. He suffocated me,” she says.

Finally, the victim charges the suspect’s location. “Let’s see if you’re going to punish this guy so he doesn’t do the same thing to someone else. I am very angry”.