Health, violence against women and complaints; see topics debated by government candidates

Candidates for the Government of Ceará participated this Friday (16), in a debate promoted by the Verdes Mares System

On Friday night (16), the candidates for the Government of Ceará, Captain Wagner (União Brasil), Roberto Cláudio (PDT) and Elmano de Freitas (PT), participated in another clash to show proposals and discuss ideas.

The fourth debate between the postulants was promoted by the Verdes Mares System. Among the main topics raised by the candidates: health, violence against women and denunciation.

Public health

The candidates addressed the health theme, the proposals in relation to the creation of cancer hospitals and expansion of specialties in regional hospitals. Among the ideas raised by RC, the creation of five cancer hospitals linked to the five existing regional hospitals in Ceará.

Unanimously, the candidates agreed on the need to expand specialties in regional hospitals, including those in Cariri. Pediatrics, psychiatrist, trauma and heart. Captain Wagner defended a special look for children and proposed to bring specialists to the units in the interior.

The União Brasil candidate also defended “making what already exists work”. Candidate Elmano also spoke of taking advantage of the existing units, but promised to expand the regional hospitals by at least three.

denunciations

In a clash between the candidates Roberto Cláudio and Capitão Wagner, the complaint about an alleged use of the public machine to co-opt voters and coerce mayors was cited. The complaint has been constantly raised by RC against Elmano. “Lots of shadows and little explanation,” said the pedestrian.

The PT candidate, in turn, stated that it is not true that justice has accepted and reminded the candidate that the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) recognized that the government sent requested documents in a timely manner, after investigations by the Federal Police in a government body. The TRE will open an administrative procedure for “determination of eventual responsibilities”.

violence against women

Another issue that stood out among the candidates was violence against women. Captain Wagner cited Cariri as an example of one of the most violent regions in the state. The candidate defended the expansion of facilities such as the Casa da Mulher Cearense.

The topic was also addressed by RC and Elmano, who also agreed on the need to combat violence by creating public policies, encouraging and generating opportunities for women victims of domestic violence.