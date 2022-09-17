Hearty breakfast and smaller dinner help control appetite, study shows

James Gallagher

Science and health reporter

16 September 2022

Credit, Getty Images

Eating a hearty breakfast and a light dinner can help with weight loss, making you feel less hungry, researchers say.

Scientists precisely controlled people’s meals to compare the impact of a hearty breakfast or dinner.

The team at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland found that participants burned the same calories whenever they ate their biggest meal of the day.

But appetite was noticeably lower after a hearty breakfast, which could make sticking to a diet easier.

The researchers were delving into the world of “chrononutrition”—and how the food we eat is affected by the rhythms of our body’s internal clock. One theory is that nighttime is a bad time to eat, because the biological clock shifts our metabolism so we can sleep.

The 30 volunteers had all their meals prepared for them for more than two months — with breakfast, lunch and dinner, adding up to about 1,700 calories a day.

They spent a month eating a hearty breakfast, consuming nearly half of their daily calories, followed by a smaller lunch and an even smaller evening meal. The following month, the volunteers ate their biggest meal in the evening rather than in the morning.

People’s metabolism was accurately measured using doubly labeled water, which is denser than normal water and can be tracked as it leaves the body.

The results, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, showed that the timing of the big meal made no difference to how many calories were burned, people’s resting metabolic rate, or how much weight they lost.

The main difference was in appetite or hunger levels, which were suppressed by the enhanced breakfast.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone said this would likely be crucial in the real world, when the amount of food available is not being controlled.

“Studies suggest that for appetite control, the hearty breakfast was the champion,” she says.

“If you can start your day with a big healthy breakfast, you’re more likely to maintain your physical activity levels and keep that appetite in check for the rest of the day.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Researchers say this is not the healthiest breakfast

The breakfasts in the study included smoothies, yogurts, eggs, sausages and mushrooms, and all were high in protein, which helps people feel full.

It’s unclear why a more hearty breakfast reduces appetite. Researchers say it’s more complicated than having a full stomach in the morning and then sleeping when it’s empty.

Johnstone says it’s hypothesized that the brain’s appetite and reward systems are “more attuned to the first meal of the day” as it breaks the overnight fast.

However, the results contrast with most people’s eating habits.

“People are trying to maximize their sleep, and they don’t have time in the morning to prepare or sit down and eat a larger meal, and therefore, by default, they eat a larger meal at night,” says Johnstone.

Scientists are now investigating what happens when night workers eat in the middle of the night — and trying to establish whether people should eat according to chronotype (whether they are naturally a day person or a night person).

“If you’re thinking about changing your diet, think about times when you feel hungry and can have an extra snack,” says Duane Mellor, a registered dietitian at the University of Aston in the UK.

“If it’s in the morning, having a hearty breakfast can help. Likewise, if you like to snack in the evening, having a more substantial meal in the evening and eating smaller meals during the day can help.”