Heiresses of Banco Alfa put it up for sale, with two more businesses in the group – Portal IN – Pompeu Vasconcelos

The offer to the market of three businesses that belonged to banker Aloysio Faria, who died in 2020, should move the national financial market in the coming weeks. This is because their heirs already have financial advisors working on the sale of Banco Alfa, Casa & Construção (C&C) and Agropalma.considered the largest producer of palm oil in Brazil.

According to a report by Valor, the financial institution is focusing the attention of major players in the investment sector – such as BR Partners, BTG Pactual, Daycoval, Inter, Master and Safra. This is because Alfa’s corporate private banking portfolio has renowned clients.

Aloysio’s five daughters hired financial advice to make an assessment of the market value of each of the three operations, in order to carry out the structuring of the sale process. There is even the possibility that one of the heiresses will acquire the share of the other(s).

According to some market analysts, the net worth that could be used as a reference for the sale of Banco Alfa is R$ 1.6 billion. However, its operation is very analogical, as it has not digitized its processes, as the vast majority of financial institutions have done in recent years. Even so, it has BRL 24.5 billion in assets, a portfolio of BRL 9.2 billion and a focus on large industrial and commercial companies.

A doctor by training, but extremely enterprising, Aloysio Faria built a true business empire in his lifetime. In addition to the three operations that must be sold by the heiresses, they include the banker’s and businessman’s assets the hotel chain Transamérica, Águas Prata, radio stations, Teatro Alfa, Expo Center Transamérica and La Basque Ice Cream.