Heroin! Mom fights tiger with bare hands to save 1-year-old son

On October 1, 2003, the US emergency service receives a call from a man who says he urgently needs care after being attacked by a pit bull. It was a half-truth: he really needed care, but he had been attacked by a much wilder animal, a three-year-old, 200-kilogram Siberian tiger. Thus, the story of Antoine Yates began to become known!

Antoine, then 37, had suffered serious injuries: his forearm was lacerated and part of the bone in his right leg could be seen. The flesh of both places looked as if it had been torn apart by powerful claws. Crying and face down on the floor, he confirmed the version that he was a pit bull

Within hours, the cops learned the truth: the attack was on Ming, a 3-year-old tiger who was also Antoine's best friend since he was a cub.

How had a wild and endangered tiger lived in a New York apartment without drawing the attention of the authorities? The answers began to appear in later days

Two days later, local police had a plan: one of them would climb down a rope, observe the apartment and shoot tranquilizer darts at the animal for it to be picked up.

Martin Duffy, the officer in charge of the action, described the tense moments of the operation in an interview with the New York Post in 2018.

'I put the rifle through the window, threw a dart and hit him. (…) He jumped up and ran out He ran to the opposite wall of the room, turned around and ran back to the window, to me', said the officer.

According to Duffy, only the bars on the window stopped the tiger from attacking him.

After 15 minutes, with the dart already in effect, the police force entered the apartment, accompanied by wildlife conservation officials.

In the apartment, they still had to deal with snakes and a 2m crocodile named Al, all raised by Antoine.

At the trial hearing, where Antoine was charged with possession of a wild animal, misdemeanor, among other crimes, he explained why he had a three-year friendship with Ming.

'He was abandoned. I know what abandonment feels like. I feel heartbroken. I miss him so much. He's like my brother, my best friend, my only friend, really."

Antoine also had two lions (Jabba and Nemo), who died young. Nemo was even bought already sick from a Minnesota dealer. He had a few days to live, but with Antoine he lived for more than a year.

In an interview with MEL Magazine, Antoine stated that he bought 9 kg of meat every day and spent 23 hours a day inside the apartment, living in harmony with a lot of animals. But how did the attack take place?

According to Antoine, it had to do with a cat named Shadow, which he brought in from the street. The attack was the day Ming and Shadow first saw each other, after Antoine forgot to put the cat in a room, as usual. If the two had not known each other for three years, Ming would have killed him, but he was 'content' to take out the frustration of not killing Shadow by snapping Antoine's knee.