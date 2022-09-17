How ancient moon’s death may have spawned Saturn’s rings

The origin of Saturn’s rings is one of the astronomical facts that most intrigues scientists. A new study suggests the rims were born when an ancient moon was pulverized by gravitational forces as it approached the planet 100 million years ago.

The study was led by astronomer Jack Wisdomfrom the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with support from NASA, the United States space agency, and the national science Foundation, and published in the journal science.

How the rings formed

According to the researchers, the ancient moon, called chrysalis, it was “pushed” by an orbital motion of Titan — the largest moon among the 83 known to humans, it resembles early Earth, with lakes and a dense atmosphere.

His death would also have been responsible for the planet’s tilt. According to the study, before that the moon “pulled” Saturn in a way that kept it “straight”.

However, 160 million years ago, Chrysalis became unstable and went out of orbit, leading to the new angulation.

Although most of the fragmented body of Chrysalis may have impacted Saturn, some of its debris (ice and rock) would have remained suspended in orbit.

This set formed the characteristic system of rings, divided into seven bands, indicates the research.

Previous theories indicated that Saturn’s tilt was due to gravitational interactions with its neighbor Neptune. But observations made by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which orbited the planet between 2004 and 2017, had already provided information to question the hypothesis.

The moon Titan was found to be migrating away from the planet at a faster rate than expected: 11 centimeters per year. This gave clues to conclude that the satellite was, in fact, responsible for the planet’s tilt and also for keeping it in orbital resonance with Neptune – when two or more bodies around another (in this case, the Sun) influence each other and end up with synchronized orbital rhythms.

Thus, the hypothesis arrived that Saturn escaped from the attraction of Neptune.

That explanation, however, depended on answering another unknown: Saturn’s moment of inertia (basically, how difficult it is to change its position). This is because the inclination of the planet can vary, according to the concentration of matter, or more in its core or towards the surface.

The new study sought to determine this point from the latest observations of the Cassinias the spacecraft approached and accurately mapped the gravitational field around the entire planet.

how was the search

Scientists have modeled Saturn’s interior by identifying its mass distribution. They calculated a moment of inertia that put it close to Neptune but out of resonance. This means that the planets may once have been in sync, but they are no longer.

Next, the team performed computer simulations to understand whether any instability between the known moons could have influenced the planet’s tilt. Without much success, they re-examined the calculations and realized that if a satellite were removed, it could affect the planet’s motion.

Wisdom and his colleagues simulated mass, radius and orbital dynamics, to figure out how big the satellite would need to be to “pull” Saturn away from Neptune’s influence. They concluded that it would be the size of Iapetus, the third largest moon of Saturn.

“It’s a very good story, but like any other result, it will have to be examined by others. But it appears that this lost satellite was just Chrysalis, waiting for its instability,” concludes Wisdom.

According to the new theory, between 200 and 100 million years ago, chrysalis entered a chaotic orbital zone, approached Titan and Iapetus, and ended up close to Saturn. This encounter was destructive but eternal, leaving a fraction of the satellite circling the planet in the form of a ring of debris.

*With information from MIT and Space