How does the promotion of movie tickets for 10 reais work?

Yes, it’s real: some cinemas around the country will have tickets for 10 reais! This action – called Semana do Cinema – started this Thursday (15/9) and will be available until next Wednesday (21/9) in the main networks of the branch around the country.

The promotion is valid for all films showing in the following cinemas: Cinemark, Cinépolis, UCI, Cinesystem, GNC, Moviecom, Arteplex, Cineart, Itaú Cinemas, Petra Belas Artes and Playarte. It is worth mentioning that the 3D and VIP rooms do not participate in the action, which aims to encourage the public to return after the pandemic – just as other countries did.

To buy tickets, just enter the website or go to the box office of one of these cinema chains that you want. An important tip is that some places are asking everyone to select the half-price option when buying, as a way to validate the promotion at the time of entry. So, check it out first! 🙂

Not only are the tickets at a more affordable price, but also the popcorn and soda combo – which is now at a promotional price, being R$ 29.00 on average. The movie ride is ready, huh? Haha ha. Oh, and as a reminder: some of the films on display are Orphan 2: Inception, Ticket to Paradise, No! Do not look!, Daddy is Pop, minions 2 and even the extended version of Spider-Man: No Return Home.