How much will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost?

the death of queen elizabeth II It is one of the most talked about topics in the entire world. The funeral is scheduled for next Monday, the 19th. There is a two-minute national silence forecast at the end of the state funeral service. Learn more about the ceremony and see how much the sovereign’s funeral will cost.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen planned part of her funeral. She has left requests and directions that include the performance of a song by the official bagpiper. Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96 after some health complications.

Elizabeth II’s funeral

The funeral of a monarch, especially a queen, is seen as one of the biggest ceremonial events in Britain. This will be the most significant since World War II. The forecast is to take place next Monday at Westminster Abbey. People from all over the world will accompany every moment of the farewell.

It is believed that the event will end with two minutes of silence before noon.

According to palace aides, several details of the ceremony were recommendations from Elizabeth II herself. The queen was consulted about every detail, such as the choice of songs and readings that should be done.

The queen’s coffin will be placed in a carriage and will be pulled by 142 sailors from the UK’s Royal Navy. So many details and steps cost time and money. In the midst of the already discussed crisis economy in the UK, many Brits are highly critical of the overall cost of Elizabeth II’s burial ceremony.

In the United Kingdom, the last state funeral was in 1965. We are talking about the farewell to Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which cost around R$15 million. The Queen Mother’s funeral, in 2022, cost more than R$32 million.

In addition to these, we can point out that Princess Diana’s funeral generated expenses of more than R$ 30 million. Based on these numbers, the international press believes that, due to the importance of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch will surpass all these values. Official data has not yet been released, despite speculation.