How party created by neo-Nazis became Sweden’s 2nd biggest political force

Abhishek Pratap

Photograph of white male with glasses, beard, brown hair. He holds a plant in his right hand and raises his left fist, celebrating victory.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Jimmie Akesson, 43, celebrates the good results in the elections

More than a fifth of the Swedish electorate voted for the far-right SD party (Sverigedemokraternaor Swedish Democrats, in Swedish) in Sunday’s elections in the Scandinavian country.

The SD is now the second largest political force in the country and will be entitled to 73 seats in Parliament. With that, he will play a crucial role in the right-wing coalition that will govern Sweden.

The right-wing coalition is made up of the SD, the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Democrats. The most likely to be the next prime minister is Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party.

With the prominence in the coalition, the SD has reached a level previously unimaginable: it is the first time that a nationalist party – which emerged from a neo-Nazi group – has come so close to power in Stockholm.

