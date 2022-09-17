How to Buy Shares? How much?

Petrobras is paying record dividends to its shareholders. This increased investor interest in the company’s shares. But you don’t know how to do that or how much a state action costs? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says it is impossible to peg the share price. And she explains why.

Read the financial planner's analysis below and watch the August 25 program excerpt.

What is the price of a Petrobras share? “You can check the price of a Petrobras share on your investment platform, via a brokerage firm or via a bank. But the price will be from that moment of inquiry. Two minutes later, this value may no longer be the same”, he says.

She explains that this happens because of the volatility of the stock market.

At the close of September 14, the value of PETR3 shares was R$34.68 and PETR4 shares was R$31.12.

Where to buy? To buy shares in Petrobras or any other company listed on the Stock Exchange, the path is via the “home broker” of your investment platform. For that, she says, you need to know the “ticker” (the company’s code on the stock exchange).

In the case of Petrobras, the tickers are PETR3 (common shares) and PETR4 (preferred shares). “You can see the value it is today, how much a quota would be, and make this purchase via home broker”, he says.

According to her, there are also some different references in the actions. “If you have an F on the front, that means you can buy less than 100 shares. Without the F, it shows that you can only buy shares in 100 shares; they are full lots, not fractional lots”, she explains.

Attention: before investing in variable income, it is important to know your risk tolerance, so as not to run the risk of choosing a product that does not fit your investor profile.

