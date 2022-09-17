How to fix the wrong time shown on WhatsApp?

When a message is sent via WhatsApp, the time is usually the same as the time on the device. However, if the time is wrong, it probably means that the option to update the date along with the time or time zone automatically has not been activated on the device.

This problem can be fixed only by changing the data, see below how to fix it.

on iPhone

  1. Open the “Settings” of the cell phone;
  2. Go to “General” and then tap “Date and time“;
  3. Activate the option “automatically“;
  4. If location permissions are turned on, the time will be set to the region’s time zone.

on android

  1. open the “settings“;
  2. Tap “general management” or “System” (depends on the device);
  3. After that, tap on “Date and time“;
  4. Activate the option “Automatic date and time”.

How to edit the time zone

The time zone is not the same thing as the time. To edit it on Android you will have to:

  1. Go to the “Date and time” and disable the “Automatic date and time“;
  2. Go to option “select time zone“;
  3. After that, tap on “Region” to configure the country you are in;
  4. Finally, tap on “Timezone” to select the region.

Recommendation

WhatsApp advises that for the date and time to be automatically adjusted, the “Provided by the network” needs to be enabled. When enabled, your carrier will set the correct time on your device.

