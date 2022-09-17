Humberto Martins analyzes Jade Picon’s performance in Travessia: ‘It’s a prodigy’ | Crossing

Father and daughter in the new 9 o’clock soap, the duo started the partnership long before stepping on the set: in the preparation classes for the feuilleton written by Gloria Perez and Mauro Mendonça Filho.

“In just two preparations I already started to love Jade as a daughter. I transferred everything to the character to see Jade as my daughter”, stated Humberto.

A month after starting the recording of the project, Jade has been highly praised by the author, the director and her colleagues on the scene.

“This girl is a prodigy. I noticed it immediately”, reiterated Humberto.

The veteran stated that he needs to concentrate so he doesn’t watch Jade on the scene with such delivery:

“It’s been great working with her. It feels like she has a 10-year career. She has the text on the tip of her tongue.”

“She develops very well. It even surprises me. I have to be careful otherwise I’ll be watching her on stage.”

“She has something else to really want to do within her professional life besides ego and vanity. She wants to grow up, she wants to be an actress.”

When commenting on the pressure on her debut in a soap opera at 9, Jade said that the reception of the cast and crew of the plot has made all the difference in this new phase of her career:

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t feel so welcomed by the cast, by the production. There isn’t a moment when I don’t feel supported.”

“If I have any difficulties, I know I will have someone to help me. It’s been a wonderful experience. I’m very happy.”

One of the biggest entrepreneurs in Crossing, Guerra inherited the construction company that takes the family’s surname. Together with moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), his best friend and partner, that the heir managed to give the venture the air of a big business.

“Guerra is an entrepreneur, I’ve done many. This makes everything more difficult. In order not to get repetitive, I looked for something different to compose this character.

The arrival of another element in this partnership relationship shakes the complicity of years. The mighty War knows Deborah (Grazi Massafera), an exuberant woman, who snatches your heart.

Aware of her own charm, she doesn’t mind using it to her advantage, but she makes a crucial mistake: she chooses to get involved with Moretti. Things evolve fast between the two and the case becomes even more difficult to manage when she discovers that she is pregnant, and the child’s father is not Guerra.

Betrayal comes to light, Guerra is furious.

Cidália, always present

At this time, a fundamental piece in the life of the entrepreneur and the construction company comes into play: citália (Cassia Kis).

Adviser and her trusted person, she dreams of becoming a partner in the company she has worked for since it was founded.

Therefore, he has plenty of reasons to want to keep the empire standing and find a solution to the impending explosion between Guerra and Moretti.

And the path found is an agreement for Moretti to disappear from view.

Remember Deborah’s pregnancy? Then, the son, she suffers a serious car accident in the last months of pregnancy and dies shortly after being able to give birth to Chiara.

The person called to the maternity ward when everything happens is Guerra, who cannot resist the charms of the helpless baby and decides to register her, even though he knows she is not his daughter.

He keeps this secret under lock and key.