Humberto Martins reveals dissatisfaction when he finds an error in Globo’s soap opera in his character: “I spoke in the face”

One of the actors cast in the next 21:00 soap opera said he couldn’t hold back when he saw information that didn’t match the character lived at the time

Success in numerous roles, Humberto Martins revealed that he had to exchange an idea with Globo’s production to settle details of his first character in Plim Plim. He says he found a hole in the script and couldn’t keep the error to himself amid the lack of data from professionals.

The work where he found the error was in the plot Belly of Rent, written by Glória Pérez. His character, the truck driver João, was a romantic couple with the main character, Clara, questioned by Claudia Abreu. However, the famous noticed that his character had some extra information.

“I had a completely wrong conception of the character during production. As I was a neighbor of the area, I am from Nova Iguaçu, on the Acari side, so I educated myself well. I said: ‘Guys, it’s nothing like that. A truck driver from Acari is not like that, no. Let’s go to reality’”began Humberto the artist, during the press conference for Travessia, the next plot of nine on Rede Globo.

Sincerely, he said that he was not really silent and decided to talk to the team that was involved in the work. “They wanted to make me look like George Michael, with a Cruz earring… Po*! I spoke to the face! I was like that from a young age. Always laugh at that personality,” ended in one of the sections. The actor was in the news recently when praising the new talent of the house, Jade Picon who will also be in Travessia.