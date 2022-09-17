Hybrid BYD Song Plus arrives in Brazil: price R$ 267 thousand

BYD began pre-sales of the Song Plus DM-i plug-in hybrid model in the domestic market on Thursday, September 15, at a price of R$269,990. The reserved models are expected to be delivered in December this year.

The BYD Song Plus DM-i is an SUV measuring 4.7 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.68 meters high. The wheelbase is 2,765 meters. The weight in running order is 1,700 kg.

The reservation is made by registering on the BYD website and paying the down payment of R＄ 10,000.00. The first batch will have 200 units and all buyers will receive a free Wallbox portable charger and a bonus of R＄ 4,000.00 in the final value. The suggested public price is R＄ 269,990.00.

The Song Plus DM-i is the first BYD vehicle to arrive in Brazil with DM-i plug-in hybrid technology, which allows for 100% electric driving. When in hybrid mode, it prioritizes the use of electric motorization, with the thermal engine running to assist the electrified. This fact could contribute and even accelerate intensely the replacement of traditional fuel cars by new energy vehicles.

The battery of the hybrid system is 8.3 kWh, which allows an electric range of 51 kilometers (NEDC). The battery recharge time is, on average, 2 hours and 30 minutes approximately, standard AC. The autonomy in the Brazilian standard will be disclosed later.

The gasoline engine is the naturally aspirated 1.5 110 hp. Added to the electric motor of power 132 kW (179.4 hp) and torque of 316 Nm.

The BYD Song Plus features a 12.8-inch DiLink multimedia center, external 360° in-car camera, 12.3″ customizable high-resolution TFT instrument panel, key fob with remote start, adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go, Lane Keeping Assist , automatic emergency braking, electric trunk opening, internal internet chip to update the system, among other items.

In terms of design, the BYD Song Plus DM-i has a trapezoidal front grille with a chrome fillet connecting the thin LED headlights. There is a black fillet on the C-pillar allowing for a contrasting painted ceiling.

At the rear, the BYD Song Plus DM-i has LED taillights attached, and the “Build Your Dreams” logo emblazoned between them. The model has a trunk with 574 liters.

The interior includes ambient lighting with 31 color options and finished seats. In addition, it maintains a flat floor, and brushed aluminum elements above the speakers and around the air vents. Electric panoramic sunroof is also part of the range.

The Song Plus DM-i warranty is five years or 200,000 kilometers driven (PHEV electrical system + low voltage + chassis). The Blade® battery will be guaranteed for eight years or 200,000 kilometers traveled.