“I had a telephone conversation”; Rueda calls Leão, invites and professional sends the real about returning to Peixe

Since Lisca’s departure, in addition to Leão’s name, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s name came to be considered at the Club, but was barred by the Management Committee.

Emerson Leão was the technician Brazilian Champion by Santos in 2002 and revealed that he was recently invited by the president Andres Rueda to run the football department as manager. However, he was against the invitation he received in July and also highlighted that he refused again after the coach left. Lisca. It is worth noting that there was also no agreement with Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

“I’ve already received several invitations and I didn’t accept it, it’s just that I learned in football and in life not to say never. Santos came to me, the president called me several times. I had a telephone conversation with him and I showed that it was not possible. the confidence”, highlighted the former goalkeeper during an interview with UOL Esportes.

“Honestly no [se o convite o balançou]. I hadn’t talked to Rueda yet, he’s calm. I would like to help you, but I am in a moment of rebuilding life and it was not possible now. I have a special affection for Santos and that will not change”, highlighted the technician. The last club where he acted as coach was Sao Caetano in 2012 and, because of that, does not rule out working as a manager.

But, Emerson Leão revealed that he no longer works as technician. “From the moment I said I would leave football as a coach, I won’t go back. It’s been a few years since I made the decision and I’m satisfied. I’ve lived on the pitch for 50 years, it was time for more time for me and my family. chance of returning as a coach is zero”, pointed out.