“I make BRL 1.5 million in two weeks”

During a conversation with Bárbara Borges at the headquarters of A Fazenda this Friday (16/9), Deolane Bezerra vented about the reasons that led her to accept to participate in the reality show and pointed out that the award is not the main one. The digital influencer said she can earn the amount in two weeks.

“Now everyone [dizendo]: ‘ah, she’s privileged, there’s information out there, there’s a cell phone inside, she had a meeting with a lot of people, I want a car because, unlike other people, I don’t have it’. Oh, stop, help me, life is not like that, life is not like that”, said the doctor.

Deolane Bezerra Deolane BezerraPlayback / Record Deolane-Bezerra-A-Fazenda Deolane Bezerra revealed that she is not afraid to leave A Fazenda 14 in handcuffsReproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 andressa urach and deolane Andressa Urach and Deolanereproduction Deolane and Tiago Ramos Deolane BezerraPlayback / PlayPlus Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Deolane and Deborah in The Farm Deolane and Deborah during a fight in The FarmPlayback/Record TV 0

“Here, everyone wants the same thing, engagement, wants brands, advertising, commercials, wants television, no one is here alone [pelo prêmio]. If I was here for R$1.5 million I wouldn’t even have come, I make R$1.5 million in two weeks,” she added.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the universe of famous and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.