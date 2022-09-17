“I ratted out a lot of people”; Sonia Abrão details meeting with Arthur Aguiar, praises the BBB 22 champion and reveals having ‘gossip’ about other ex-BBBs

Sonia Abrampresenter of “The Afternoon Is Yours”, never hid his admiration for the BBB 22 champion, Arthur Aguiar. Known for always speaking her mind, the veteran of RedeTV! tore up praise for the artist by revealing that she finally found him after the end of the reality show on TV Globo.

While viewing your program, Sonia showed a video of the special moment, saying that she told him a lot of gossip from other ex-BBBs: “I already want to send a kiss to Arthur and say that [o encontro] it was very cool. We put all the gossip, including the ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’”, she said, then added: “Look, I snitched on a lot of people from that ‘BBB’, I told him everything, a lot that he didn’t even know, but he ended up knowing”.

In sequence, the communicator revealed that Arthur Aguiar will participate in her program soon: “Overall, the conversation was nice and a lot of fun. He told me several things that we will not be able to tell you now, because they are confidential things. You may think he’s gone, but you don’t know what’s coming and I’m not even going to tell you, because he’s going to tell you here, at the right time, at the exact moment”, added Sonia Abram.

On social media, the artist even posted a photo next to the presenter, thanking him for all the affection he received while he was confined: “Finally our meeting happened!!! I’ve already thanked you a lot personally for all the crowd and support during the program, but I make a point of coming here to thank you once again publicly. Sonia, thank you so much for everything!! I loved our chat yesterday and our dinner… Soon we’ll be together live on your show and I’ll be able to share with everyone a little bit of everything that comes around… Thank you, thank you and thank you!!”he said.