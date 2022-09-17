Ibovespa falls for the fourth session in a row and accumulates a low of 2.7% in the week; Wall Street performs worst in three months

The Ibovespa recorded its fourth consecutive session of decline this Friday (16th). At the low of the day, it even lost the level of 109 thousand points, with heavy stocks in negative territory or showing moderate gains, unable to give breath to the benchmark of the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Wall Street indices, also down, negatively influenced business here.

Preliminary figures from US logistics company FedEx for the quarter ended in August came in below market expectations. The company said the results were impacted by a drop in turnover and said it expects a worse scenario ahead.

The data raised fears about an economic slowdown, sent FedEx shares down and investor sentiment soured just days before the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Next Tuesday, the Federal Reserve begins the meeting in which it should raise the country’s interest rates once again. In the interest monitor of the CME Group84% of bets point to a rise of 75 basis points and 16%, to a rise of 1 percentage point.

The Ibovespa closed Friday with a drop of 0.61%, at 109,280 points. The volume traded in the session, marked by the exercise of stock options, was R$ 39.3 billion. In the week, the Ibovespa accumulated a drop of 2.69%.

“We’ve only been discussing monetary policy and inflation. Consequently, when approaching these events, investors realize, adjust position to not be so exposed. Nobody wants to sleep long over the weekend with the world so unstable”, says Matheus Spiess, an analyst at Empiricus.

The dollar rose again. In commercial terms, the American currency closed higher for the second consecutive session, advancing 0.38%, at R$ 5.259 in the purchase and sale. For the week, it rose 2.15%. The dollar also stood out against other currencies. The pound sterling ended today’s session below $1.14 for the first time in 37 years.

In future interest rates, with just a few days to go before the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, contracts fell on maturities with greater liquidity. The DIF25 dropped seven points in the after marketat 12.04%, while DIF27 and DIF29 dropped ten and six points, respectively.

On Wall Street, stocks had their worst week in three months. The Dow Jones closed Friday down 0.45% at 30,822 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.72% and 0.90%, respectively. Today was also option expiration day in the United States.

“The market considers that the stock exchange is only pricing in interest rate hikes [pelo Fed], there will still be a moment to review the companies’ revenue and profit downwards”, explains Felipe Cima, variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos. He explains that short positions in the S&P 500 became almost a “call of consensus”.

Risk aversion sentiment crossed the ocean, affecting equities in Europe and Asia. Eurozone inflation reached 9.1% in August, as shown by the consumer price index. In China, even with industry and retail data surprising positively, stocks also closed Friday’s trading lower, on fears about the global slowdown.

