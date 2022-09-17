Ideb 2021: Automatic approval in the pandemic distorts data – 09/16/2022 – Education

The orientation followed by education networks of not failing students during the closing of schools in the pandemic caused a distortion in the main thermometer of Brazilian education, the Ideb (Index of Basic Education Development). Despite a general decline in learning, the 2021 indicator grew in the final years of elementary school and high school.

This was because IDEB combines pass rates with the SAEB test, in Portuguese and mathematics. The pass rate in the final years of elementary school in 2021 stood at 95.2%, up from a rate of 88.6% in 2019, before the pandemic.

The country’s 2021 IDEB in high school was 4.2 – in 2019, it was 3.9. Despite the increase in the indicator, student performance worsened in mathematics (the grade went from 278.5 to 271) and Portuguese (from 279.5 to 275.9). The failure rate at this stage dropped from 10% to 4.6% in this period.

The same happened with the final years of elementary school (from 5th to 9th grade). The IDEB rose from 4.7 to 5.1 in 2021. The result was driven by the reduction in disapproval (from 6.9% to 2.2%). On the other hand, student performance in tests also worsened in mathematics (from 265.1 to 258.6) and Portuguese (from 262.3 to 260.4).

With the closure of schools, most education networks implemented a policy of approval of all their students, as a way to avoid punishment for those who were unable to attend remote classes.

Although the measure aims not to harm students, it has a direct impact on approval rates and caused an artificial increase in IDEB.

Specialists and entities in the area warn that artificial distortions in these two components of the Ideb mask educational inequalities – which have increased in this period.

The change in the form of approval followed CNE (National Education Council) guidelines, since, with the suspension of face-to-face activities, schools had difficulty keeping up with student attendance.

Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, president of the CNE, made an alert this Friday (16), during the release of the data. For her, the results of this edition should not be compared to those of previous years, precisely because of the distortions in the approval rate.

“Comparability with previous years should be avoided, because the results were impacted by the change in student approval. This change followed an opinion from the CNE, which recommended the promotion of students to prevent them from being further disadvantaged. the indicator,” he said.

Instituto Unibanco also highlighted that some education networks adopted automatic enrollment mechanisms in 2021 due to social distancing recommendations. Thus, students who dropped out of studies in 2020 may have appeared in the following year’s records, thus camouflaging school dropout.

“Verifying how much operational decisions of the networks may have inflated the approval data is crucial for a better understanding of the 2021 results”, says a note from the institute.

Another factor that may have artificially inflated the Ideb 2021 was the lower participation of students in the test.

The Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research), an agency linked to the Ministry of Education, reported that the participation rate in the test was significantly lower than in previous years. In the 2021 edition, 70.7% of the expected students participated in the assessment – ​​in 2019, the last test held, the rate was 80.9%.

The tests were administered between November and December 2021, a period in which many public schools in the country had not yet returned to face-to-face classes or were gradually starting to return.

A survey carried out by Datafolha, in October of that year, showed that the reopening of schools occurred at an uneven pace in the country, leaving black and poor students out of classrooms for longer.

In other words, an important part of the most vulnerable students and who had the most difficulty keeping up with remote activities was left out of the assessment.

In April 2021, Inep’s technical team already expressed concern about the possibility of excluding part of the most vulnerable students influencing the results of Ideb.

“The absence of students can create biases in the interpretation of the real condition of the teaching-learning process in schools throughout Brazil, over the last two years, with possible impacts on the historical series of the Saeb”, said a note from the organ.

Todos Pela Educação also highlights that, in past editions, education networks did a previous work with students to encourage them to participate in the SAEB test. “In a context of remote teaching or a gradual return to face-to-face teaching, which occurred very unevenly between the networks, the comparison with past results is also very impaired”, says a technical note from the entity.

The IDEB was formulated with the combination of these two factors (performance in evaluations and school approval) to balance the two dimensions and avoid distortions caused by policies that could try to artificially change the indicator.

Thus, if a school system fails its students to obtain better results in the Saeb assessment, the school flow factor would be harmed. If, on the other hand, the network rushes the approval of low-performing students, the results of the evaluations would also be harmed.