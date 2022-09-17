In August alone, MS lost 58.36 million ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications

The biggest hole was in the collection of ICMS from fuels, gasoline, diesel, ethanol and cooking gas

Gas station attendant opens tank to supply vehicle in Campo Grande. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

With the reduction of ICMS rates on fuel, electricity and telecommunications, Mato Grosso do Sul failed to collect in August this year R$ 58.36 million with the tax. The forecast is even greater, since the compensation promised by the Federal Government has not yet come to fruition.

The balance sheet is from the Superintendence of Taxation of Sefaz (Secretary of State for Finance). Last month, the State recorded a drop of 24.72% in collection, which dropped from R$ 236 million to R$ 177 million in comparison with the same period last year.

The August figures refer to July operations, the first month closed after the rate reductions determined by Complementary Law 194, of June 23.

The biggest hole was in the collection of ICMS from fuels: gasoline, diesel, ethanol and cooking gas. The drop was 31.49%, from BRL 175.51 million in August 2021 to BRL 120.24 million in August 2022, resulting in a loss of more than BRL 55 million.

In relation to electricity, the collection fell by R$ 2.14 million, from R$ 31.6 million to R$ 29.22 million (-7.53%). Regarding the operations of the telecommunications sector, the collection decreased by R$ 950 thousand, from R$ 29.20 million to R$ 28.25 million (-3.25%).