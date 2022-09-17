In August alone, MS lost 58.36 million ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications

Yadunandan Singh 57 seconds ago Business Comments Off on In August alone, MS lost 58.36 million ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications 0 Views

The biggest hole was in the collection of ICMS from fuels, gasoline, diesel, ethanol and cooking gas

Gas station attendant opens tank to supply vehicle in Campo Grande. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)
Gas station attendant opens tank to supply vehicle in Campo Grande. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

With the reduction of ICMS rates on fuel, electricity and telecommunications, Mato Grosso do Sul failed to collect in August this year R$ 58.36 million with the tax. The forecast is even greater, since the compensation promised by the Federal Government has not yet come to fruition.

The balance sheet is from the Superintendence of Taxation of Sefaz (Secretary of State for Finance). Last month, the State recorded a 24.72% drop in collection, which dropped from R$ 236 million to R$ 177 million compared to the same period last year.

The August figures refer to July operations, the first month closed after the rate reductions determined by Complementary Law 194, of June 23.

The biggest hole was in the collection of ICMS from fuels: gasoline, diesel, ethanol and cooking gas. The drop was 31.49%, from BRL 175.51 million in August 2021 to BRL 120.24 million in August 2022, resulting in a loss of more than BRL 55 million.

In relation to electricity, the collection fell by R$ 2.14 million, from R$ 31.6 million to R$ 29.22 million (-7.53%). Regarding the operations of the telecommunications sector, the collection decreased by R$ 950 thousand, from R$ 29.20 million to R$ 28.25 million (-3.25%).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

LATAM has international tickets from R$1,750 to fly in 2022

Opportunity Alert! 🚨 The LATAM is offering international air tickets from R$1,750 round trip, including …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved