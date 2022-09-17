In this image, a bird is without a pair

Match 7 mistakes, optical illusions and puzzles are good companions to have fun and pass the time. In the following image, you will see a figure filled with birds. All of them are accompanied except one. So your task must be to find the unique bird. Continue reading and do this visual challenge to test your ability.

Read more: Agility: Can you solve the 6s challenge?

Reasons to challenge yourself

Logic challenges are good for the brain. But, in addition to them, it is possible to play, have fun and train the mind with puzzles, guessing games and even memory tests.

The idea is to stimulate the brain to think differently and keep alive the connections that make us reason and maintain a good memory, especially long-term ones. It is important to say that, with technology, these games are even more accessible, without having to buy books or magazines to train.

Find the lonely bird

Can you imagine what it’s like to be in a place full of couples and you’re single? This situation, very common in a group of middle-aged friends, is represented in the following image. But today is different. In place of people, you must find a parrot that is unique.

In the blue background figure, it is possible to see several parrots, of all colors, hanging under a wire. There are more than 40 parrots in various activities, such as playing, flirting and some even napping.

To make the game more challenging, set a timer and see how long it takes you to find the lone parrot. Run your eye over the entire length of the frame and focus on the smallest details, as they are decisive for you to find the animal.

Challenge Answer: Find the parrot

This is the time to pause the timer and see how long it took you to find the parrot. If you did it in record time, congratulations. If you haven’t found it or it’s been a long time, no problem. Visual challenges require practice to become increasingly sharp in solving them.

The image above is a thought challenge. You can utilize mathematical reasoning, observation and a little concentration. In a short time it is possible to find the parrot.

The bird alone in the entire image is located in the second row, next to the parrot in the black hat. If you notice, this row has 11 parrots, and the only one that is unpaired and out of place is the one with the green tail and red body. See the circle below.