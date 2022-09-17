In which bank can I renegotiate the FIES DEBT?

Students who have debts with the Student Financing Fund (FIES) must renegotiate them later this year. Those seeking to settle their debts should take advantage of the special conditions opportunities offered by the two banks responsible for the procedure.

Do you want to know in which banks to renegotiate your debts and how to do it? So keep following us below to check out all the important information we’ve separated especially for you!

Banks that can renegotiate FIES debts

In June of this year, the Federal Government published Resolution No. 51 regarding the renegotiations of FIES accounts. Thus, in order to facilitate the regularization of financing, students will be entitled to amortization of interest and fees, as well as discounts for debt settlement. The deadline for renegotiation, by the way, ends in December.

That said, the two banks responsible for the renegotiation are the same ones that carry out the contracts with the students: Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal. The entire process can be carried out online, without the need to go in person to any branch of one of the institutions.

How to renegotiate through Caixa Econômica

First, if the student wants to renegotiate debts through Caixa, he must access the institution’s application (Android: https://bityli.com/nVbUqDA or iOS: https://bityli.com/QuJhDa). There, the student can enter their data and perform a simulation to see how much discount they can earn.

After that, if you want to pay off the balance, just click on “FIES Renegotiation” and proceed with the procedure. In this case, it is good to remember that the service is only available on weekdays, from 9 am to 7 pm. There are several payment options, which will be available on the screen, and the student will be able to choose the one that best fits in their pocket.

According to Caixa, so far there have been more than 136 thousand debt renegotiations carried out through the institution.

Process by the Bank of Brazil

Finally, if you prefer to renegotiate your debts through Banco do Brasil, the student must access the institution’s application (Android: https://bityli.com/mkQAljkq or iOS: https://bityli.com/epbUzCn).

The process is very similar, as students are also given a series of options so that they can choose the one that best fits their financial situation. For more information, you can also contact us via WhatsApp: (61) 4004-0001.

