Indian billionaire is 3rd richest person in the world

O Indian billionaire Gautam Adani briefly became the second richest person in the world today (16), behind only Elon Musk. The relatively unknown infrastructure and energy tycoon is now Richer than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

THE Adani’s fortune valued at $152.2 billion (BRL 800.37 billion) this afternoon, according to Forbes calculations, behind only Musk ($270.1 billion, BRL 1.42 trillion) and Bernard Arnault ($154.7 billion, BRL 813.52 billion), although Adani briefly overtook Arnault earlier, thanks to a rise in the share price of several of the publicly traded companies of his conglomerate Adani Group.

Adani, 60, is a self-made man who dropped out of college and made his fortune thanks to an empire of commodities and ports. It has since acquired a variety of media, energy and transportation businesses, including purchasing a majority stake in Mumbai International Airport in 2020, making its company the largest airport operator in India.

A self-described introvert, Adani has kept a remarkably low profile for his wealth. adani first appeared on the Forbes Billionaires list in 2008with an estimated fortune of US$ 9.3 billion (R$ 48.91 billion), a value that has increased 15 times since then.

Adani became the richest person in Asia in February, with the explosion of the share prices of the numerous companies of the Adani Group listed in India. Several Adani companies were included in Forbes’ ranking of the world’s 2,000 largest publicly traded companies earlier this year: holding company Adani Enterprises, transportation giant Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, renewable energy provider Adani Green Energy, concessionaire Adani Transmission and natural gas giant Adani Total Gas.

Adani’s wealth surpassed $100 billion in April, and he surpassed American investor Warren Buffet later that month to become the fifth richest person in the world. Adani surpassed Bill Gates in July and passed Bezos as the third richest man earlier this week..

“Being an entrepreneur is my dream job as it tests a person’s tenacity. I could never take orders from anyone,” Adani told Forbes in 2010. Adani said at the time that he hoped “to be remembered as someone who created a unique infrastructure for India and contributed to India’s economic growth story.”

Adani survived two notable brushes with death, a kidnapping in 1997 and a terrorist attack in 2008. In 1997, he was kidnapped at gunpoint in exchange for a $1.5 million ransom, according to the report. Indian publication “Times Now”.

The Indian billionaire is reticent to speak about the incident, but told the Financial Times in 2013 that the kidnapping was one of “two or three very unfortunate incidents” in his life.

Years later, Adani was dining at a restaurant at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when terrorists stormed the place as part of a wider series of attacks in Mumbai in 2008. He only escaped when soldiers stormed the building.

That’s how much Adani promised to donate to charity on her 60th birthday in June. His wife Priti Adani chairs the family’s charity, the Adani Foundation, which focuses on developing health and education systems in rural India.