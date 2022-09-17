Inflation of services loses strength and has the lowest level in nine months – News

THE deflation recorded in August was accompanied by a lower price hike in the service sector, the most important of the national economy. In the month, the inflation of the activities of the segment increased 0.28%, the lowest rate since November 2021.

The data of IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) correspond to second deceleration followed by prices of services, after increases of 0.9% in June and 0.8% in July. In August of last year, the segment’s inflation was 0.39%.

Even with the increases at a slower pace, prices in the service sector rose 8.76% in the last 12 monthsa variation similar to that of the official price index (+8.73%), which figure below double digits for the first time in a year.





Eric Barros, economist and investment advisor at Blue3, explains that the recovery of the economy tends to raise the price of services, a scenario that should still be observed in the coming months. “Despite the fall in August, the tendency is for services inflation to remain high for some time,” he says.

For Rodrigo Sodré, economist and partner at BRA, the results are also a reflection of the reduction of the ICMS rate on gasoline and electricity in the states. “This fall reflected in the previous months and was verified with less force in the month of August”, he highlights.

Last month, the loss of strength of services inflation was driven by 12.07% drop in the price of airline tickets. The values ​​of mobile telephony plans (-2.67%), nightclubs (-1.16%), cinema, theater and concerts (-1.07%) and transport by application (-1, 06%).

In the assessment of Pedro Kislanov, manager responsible for the IPCA, the drop in airfares after four consecutive months of rise can be explained by the seasonality of the month. “This is a comparison with July, which is a holiday month and there is an increase in demand. In addition, there were four consecutive months of highs, which raises the basis for comparison. There is also the impact of the reduction in aviation kerosene”, evaluates.





The sector’s price variations are also decisive for the next steps of the BC (Central Bank) in the conduct of monetary policy and may determine a longer period of interest at high levels. In July, the monetary authority assessed that the normalization process of some service sectors in several emerging countries “should contribute to maintaining pressure on inflation rates”.

Sodré explains that the look is given by the importance of the service sector in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Brazilian. “It is obvious that the Central Bank has to pay attention to these prices, but I think they will settle down over the months”, says the economist when predicting the beginning of the downward trajectory of the Selic rate in the second half of next year. .

“Copom gave indications that the basic interest rates will not be raised at the next meeting. However, inflation and the basic interest rate are directly related, as it is exactly what controls inflation”, points out Barros.





Diffusion

Although prices have risen at a slower pace, the widespread rise among the sector’s activities still draws attention. In August, so-called diffusion reached three out of five (65.8%) activities in the sector.

Among the 38 services analyzed by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), 25 became more expensive, eight (21%) are cheaper and five (13.2%) remained stable last month.

Among the increases recorded in the month are changes (+3.92%), voluntary vehicle insurance (+2.27%) seamstress services (+2.12%), accommodation (+1.52%) , rent (+1.42%) and vehicle painting (+1.12%), various courses (+1.14%) and food outside the home (+0.89%).

According to Sodré, the inflation of meals away from home is also motivated by the process of resumption with the reduction of restrictive measures to contain the advance of the pandemic. “People are going out more for lunch and dinner, malls are more crowded and this reflects on prices”, says the economist.





















