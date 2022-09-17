Ingratitude? Find out what is behind the end of the band Harmonia do Samba

The news that the band Harmonia do Samba, considered one of the main references of the Bahian pagode, had come to an end, took many people by surprise. Even fans were surprised by the announcement made by singer Xanddy, who now uses the name Xanddy Harmonia, in a kind of solo career.

So far, everything is fine, if we consider that the change is similar to that already adopted by other artists in the national and Bahian music scene. One of the examples is the singer Péricles, affectionately called Pericão, who ended the activities of the group Exaltasamba. In Bahia, more precisely in axé, Durval Lélys did the same with the historic Asa de Águia.

But, was everything really smooth? In his announcement, Xanddy assured that in the new stage he will have the support of Mestre Bimba, bassist and musical director, “as well as the whole band and team”. However, one of the most important names in Harmonia’s history was left out of the change.

This is Roque Cézar, who for some was just the group’s drummer. However, to the most attuned, he is much more than that, he is simply the founder of the band. Back in 1993, on Rua da Glória, in the neighborhood of São Caetano, in Salvador, it was Roque who gathered the group of friends after winning a drum set from his mother, Dona Graça, and created Harmonia do Samba, with his matriarch as co-worker. founder and principal investor. Xanddy himself didn’t arrive until five years later.

In contact with the BNews Entertainmentthe band’s press office, and now Xanddy’s, confirmed that Roque Cézar does not follow the new project, but so far has not given further clarifications. If such information is passed, the article will be updated.

On the other hand, what came to the attention of the BNews Entertainment is that both Roque and Dona Graça were practically removed by Xanddy and Bimba. The reason would have been the lack of agreement between the singer and the drummer in some decisions of the group, and that even motivated the “separation”. In addition, Roque would have 25% of the band’s rights and now has no participation in the new project.

Even the weather hasn’t been the best for months before the announcement. Roque was “away” since June and was not in important performances of the band, such as the participation in Altas Horas, on TV Globo, last month.

According to the sources of BNews Entertainment, there is a possibility that the situation will end up in court, an attitude that so far does not please Dona Graça, who always had Bimba as a son, just like everyone else. That’s why Roque has respected his mother’s decision, even because of her health, even though she doesn’t want to leave everything as it is. It remains to be seen how long this will last.

