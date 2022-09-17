Interim pleases Santos squad and outlines change to classic

Under-20 coach and interim after Lisca’s departure, Orlando Ribeiro made a good impression on the Santos squad during the first training sessions at CT Rei Pelé before the match against Palmeiras, tomorrow (18), at 18:30, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In report to UOL Esporte, some of the players said that Orlando showed good tactical reading and, above all, confidence in his work. He asked for the athletes’ trust and firmly pointed out the team’s recent mistakes.

Santos is looking for a new and more experienced coach in the market, but does not rule out the hiring of Orlando Ribeiro. The analysis will depend on the performance of the team and the day-to-day observation in the CT.

“The conversation I had with the president made my adaptation a lot easier, because he gave me all the support. We’ve already talked to the group too and that was very important. So we’re going to work to make a good match on Sunday. When we work at the base, we make it clear to the boys that the opportunity can appear at any time and they need to be prepared always, without choosing. And that’s what I did. I prepared myself, the opportunity came and I’ll be grateful with a lot of work”, said the technician.

change in sight

Orlando has not yet defined the team, but tested Soteldo as a midfielder for the derby. That way, Gabriel Carabajal would go to the bench and Lucas Barbosa would enter the right side of the attack, with Braga back on the left wing.

Orlando Ribeiro’s idea is to have Lucas Barbosa and Lucas Braga on the wings to help mark the strong game on the flanks of Palmeiras, and Soteldo in the middle to arrest Danilo.

Other tests will be carried out, but a probable lineup is: João Paulo, Madson (Nathan), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Soteldo; Lucas Barbosa, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Rodrigo Fernández, with a thigh injury, is missing. Carlos Sánchez, also recovered from a problem with his thigh, and Ângelo, back after being called up to the Brazilian under-20 team, are available.

Who is Orlando Ribeiro?

Orlando is 55 years old and has a successful track record in youth categories. A former player, he started at Portuguesa and passed through Osasco before arriving at São Paulo in 2010, where he stayed for 11 years.

At Tricolor, Orlando Ribeiro was evaluator and then coach of the under-15, under-17 and under-20, and the main title was the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior in 2019. Before arriving at Santos, he was commander of the sub -17 from Palmeiras and won the FAM Cup.

In Santos’ under-20 since the beginning of the year, Orlando Ribeiro has 20 wins, two draws and seven defeats, with 71.2% of the points, 76 goals scored and 28 conceded.

Recognized at the base, Orlando will have his debut as a professional coach against Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira.

“Although Santos is the first team that I will manage as a professional, my history is already long in football. I was an athlete and after I retired from the pitch I became a coach in the youth categories. I worked for 11 years at São Paulo, went through under-17 of Palmeiras last season and I arrived in March of this year in under-20 of Santos. Now the opportunity has appeared in the professional and I feel prepared to help the club in whatever it takes”, concluded Orlando Ribeiro.