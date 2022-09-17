Interview Bruno Gagliasso and Victoria Guerra

Imagine a world without language barriers, where each person is perfectly understood when speaking their own language. Holynew Spanish series from Netflix with Bruno Gagliassoinnovates by choosing to break the boundaries between Portuguese and Spanish with characters from Brazil, Portugal and Spain, who each communicate in their own language. “It was Carlos’ choice. [López, criador] and I think it was very correct. Being able to do an international series, playing a Brazilian and speaking Portuguese, with Spanish actors speaking Spanish, is wonderful and that’s what we want: to break the borders”said Gagliasso, in an exclusive interview with Omelet.

This fluidity allowed a performance faithful to the essence of each character. “In this series, none of them are linear. None is obvious, there is no “good guy”. Throughout the episodes, we see the transformation in the trajectory of each one”says Gagliasso, who also revealed that it was one of the most intense preparations he went through, even after marighella (2019). “Life makes my character confront his own demons. For that, I had to talk to mine. I got ready with Fatima [Toledo, preparadora de elenco] and it was intense. She works with the truth, and getting to that truth was quite complicated.”

In the plot, Gagliasso plays the Brazilian police officer Ernesto Cardona, who is looking for Santo, a drug dealer whose face no one knows and is in Madrid. He needs to team up with Spanish police officer Millán (Raúl Arevaloin The Mediator) in that mission. But whoever thinks that the protagonism belongs only to the male characters is wrong: the actresses Victoria Guerra (3 women) and Greta Fernández (Elisa and Marcela) give life to Barbara and Susi, respectively, two key characters in the series. Bárbara is Santo’s lover, while Susi is a police officer also looking for the drug dealer.

“For me, that [o protagonismo feminino] it was one of the main points when I read the script that made me think that I really wanted to play the part. Most of the time, we make series or movies in which the man is the hero and protagonist, and in which the woman is fragile. Barbara is very different. It’s interesting that the men are more fragile than the women in this series. I love it”, explained Guerra in an interview with Omelete. “It is not a series of two police protagonists, but of four protagonists. Women are very powerful”added Gagliasso.

About building the character, Guerra said it was a big challenge. “Barbara is very cerebral. It’s the opposite of everything I’ve done, I’m much more emotional in the way I prepare. And she has her way of being, her mystery. The work she did was very interior and about how I, as a woman, imagine that world. But I also watched a lot of documentaries and series, and I worked a lot with my trainer in Portugal”, said.

For them, the streets of Salvador and Madrid are not just scenery and play an important role for people to immerse themselves in the series. “Carlos says something very interesting: despite being a Spanish production, which takes place in Bahia and Madrid, he wants Brazilians to feel part of it. He doesn’t want it to be a Brazilian story told by a Spaniard”said Gagliasso. “This junction of cultures is wonderful and super important. Brazil and Spain are characters. I hope the viewer wants to visit Brazil and Bahia, wants to know Candomblé”, commented War.

Candomblé, a religion of African origin, is very present in Holy and all its representation was thought and filmed with great care, as the cast reports. “I am very proud of that. We prepare with great respect. We had a holy father [acompanhando o trabalho]. the Vincent [Amorim, diretor] is from Candomblé and so am I. The difference between a sect created for fiction and our religion is very clear.”, said Gagliasso. “I’m not from Candomblé and I didn’t know it before, but I asked for permission. I’m sure it was all done well, with a lot of respect and dignity.”completed Guerra. “It was never luck, it was always Exu”concluded Gagliasso, referring to theplayer Paulinho’s tribute to religion when he won the second Olympic title in Brazilian men’s football in 2021.

Holy is now available on Netflix.