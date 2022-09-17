iOS 16: How to Customize Wallpaper on iPhone | Operational systems

Customize wallpaper on iPhone (iOS) is one of the main attractions of iOS 16, released on the 12th for mobile phones from iPhone 8 onwards. Users can use depth effects on images captured with Portrait Mode, make a screen with emoji combination, apply gradient colors, customize the date, change clock font and insert different widgets. Also, as with previous systems, it is also allowed to use different wallpapers on the Lock Screen and Home Screen. Check below how to customize wallpaper on iPhone with iOS 16.

2 of 21 Battery percentage is displayed again in the iPhone status bar with the iOS 16 update — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Battery percentage is displayed again in the iPhone status bar with the iOS 16 update — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

How to customize wallpaper on iPhone

Step 1. With the phone still locked, press the lock screen until a menu appears on the screen. Then tap on “Custom”. You can also tap the “+” button to create a new wallpaper;

3 of 21 Learn how to open the iPhone wallpaper customization menu in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Learn how to open the iPhone wallpaper customization menu in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. If you want, you can also swipe to the side and tap the “+” icon to create a new screen;

4 of 21 iOS 16 has a customization menu to create different screens and wallpapers — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 has a customization menu to create different screens and wallpapers — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. You will see the screen options available to create the wallpaper. They are organized between system highlights, suggested photos from the gallery, and other options. Tap on one of them to preview how it will look;

5 of 21 See how to use wallpaper suggested by iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes See how to use wallpaper suggested by iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. At the top of the screen, tap “Photos” or “People” to choose a photo from the gallery. Then, just select the desired file;

6 of 21 It is possible to use photos from the gallery in the iOS 16 wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes It is possible to use photos from the gallery in the iOS 16 wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 5. If the selected photo was captured with Portrait Mode, it will gain a depth effect and will be superimposed on the clock. If you want to remove the effect, tap on the three dots and select “Depth Effect”;

7 of 21 iOS 16 allows you to customize wallpaper with depth effect in photos captured in Portrait Mode — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 allows you to customize wallpaper with depth effect in photos captured in Portrait Mode — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 6. Swipe left or right to apply filters on the image;

8 of 21 Photos used in iOS 16 wallpaper can receive filters and color effects — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Photos used in iOS 16 wallpaper can receive filters and color effects — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 7. Go to “Random Photos” so that the iPhone chooses photos from the gallery and changes the images while using the cell phone in everyday life. To confirm, just tap on “Use Featured Photos”. You can determine the albums used, manually select images and the frequency of photo switching;

9 of 21 iOS 16 lets you use dynamic wallpaper with photos from the gallery that alternate on the screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 lets you use dynamic wallpaper with photos from the gallery that alternate on the screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 8. Tap “Emoji” to create a wallpaper with the faces. To do this, just select the emojis on the keyboard. It is possible to combine up to six different figures;

10 of 21 iOS 16 allows you to create wallpaper with emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 lets you create wallpaper with emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 9. After selecting the emojis, swipe left or right to see different types of wallpaper with the faces;

11 of 21 iOS 16 emoji wallpaper has several different styles — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 emoji wallpaper has several different styles — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 10. Tap “Weather” to select a dynamic wallpaper that updates with the weather at your current location;

12 of 21 It is possible to use the weather updated in real time as wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes It is possible to use the weather updated in real time as a wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 11. Tap on “Astronomy” to see wallpapers with space elements such as Earth, Moon and Solar System;

13 of 21 iPhone has wallpapers with images related to astronomy — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iPhone has wallpapers with images related to astronomy — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 12. Tap the “Color” option to create a solid color wallpaper;

14 of 21 It is possible to create wallpaper with gradient colors — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes It is possible to create wallpaper with gradient colors — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 13. Choose the hue in the lower palette and determine the intensity of the image’s gradient;

15 of 21 User can define gradient intensity — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes User can define gradient intensity — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 14. After choosing the wallpaper, you will be able to customize the date, time and add widgets to the home screen;

16 of 21 iOS 16 lets you change the clock font on the lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 lets you change the clock font on the lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 15. Tap the “Add” button to finish. Then, tap on “Set as Background Image Pair” so that the image is also added to the Home Screen, which is behind the applications when opening the phone;

17 of 21 See how to apply the wallpaper on the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes See how to apply the wallpaper on the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 16. Tap “Custom Home Screen” to change the secondary background image. You can choose a photo, a solid color or a gradient. Finish with the “Ok” button;

18 of 21 iOS 16 allows you to use different wallpaper on the Lock Screen and on the Home Screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iOS 16 allows you to use different wallpaper on the Lock Screen and on the Home Screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 17. At the end of customizing, tap on the background you just created to apply it. Ready. Now you can use this wallpaper, create new different options and switch them as you like;

19 of 21 Learn how to apply the wallpaper on the iPhone’s lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Learn how to apply the wallpaper on the iPhone lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 18. To remove a background, just swipe it up and tap the trash icon;

20 of 21 Learn how to remove a background with wallpaper from iPhone with iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Learn how to remove a wallpaper background from iPhone with iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 19. You can also change the iPhone wallpaper by going to “Settings” and selecting the “Background Image” option.

21 of 21 It is possible to customize wallpaper on iPhone through iOS 16 settings — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes It is possible to customize wallpaper on iPhone through iOS 16 settings — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

