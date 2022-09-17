Ipec electoral poll in Paraná: Ratinho has 55% and Requião has 28% in the race for state government | 2022 Elections in Paraná

Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) commissioned by RPC and released this Friday (16) reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of Paraná. The current governor Ratinho Junior (PSD) has 55%, against 28% of Requião (PT).
The survey released this Friday heard 1,200 people between the 13th and 15th of September, in 57 municipalities in Paraná. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.
The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-01166/2022; and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under code PR-02436/2022.
This is the second poll of the institute’s voting intentions with voters in Paraná.
The following were presented as candidates: Adriano Teixeira (PCO); Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD); Gomyde (PDT); Joni Correia (DC); Professor Angela (PSOL); Requião (PT); Solange Ferreira Bueno (PMN); Vivi Motta (PCB) and Professor Ivan (PSTU).
At a party convention, nine names were nominated as pre-candidates for the Government of Paraná — Photo: Arte/ RPC Curitiba
See the result of the stimulated search
Stimulated and single response, in %:
- Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD): 55%
- Requião (PT): 28%
- Gomyde (PDT): 2%
- Solange Ferreira Bueno (PMN): 1%
- Professor Angela (PSOL): 1%
- Professor Ivan (PSTU): 1%
- Joni Correia (DC): 1%
- Vivi Motta (PCB): 0%
- Adriano Teixeira (PCO): 0%
- White/null: 6%
- Don’t know/didn’t answer: 6%
Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:
- Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD): 41%
- Requião (PT): 14%
- Gomyde (PDT): 1%
- Teacher Angela (PSOL): 0%
- Vivi Motta (PCB): 0%
- Others: 1%
- White/null: 5%
- Don’t know/did not answer: 39%
Second IPEC poll commissioned by the PRC for the 2022 elections
VIDEO: the most watched g1 PR
More state news at g1 Paraná.