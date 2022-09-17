Ipec electoral poll in Paraná: Ratinho has 55% and Requião has 28% in the race for state government | 2022 Elections in Paraná

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Ipec electoral poll in Paraná: Ratinho has 55% and Requião has 28% in the race for state government | 2022 Elections in Paraná 0 Views

Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) commissioned by RPC and released this Friday (16) reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of Paraná. The current governor Ratinho Junior (PSD) has 55%, against 28% of Requião (PT).

The survey released this Friday heard 1,200 people between the 13th and 15th of September, in 57 municipalities in Paraná. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.

The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-01166/2022; and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under code PR-02436/2022.

This is the second poll of the institute’s voting intentions with voters in Paraná.

The following were presented as candidates: Adriano Teixeira (PCO); Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD); Gomyde (PDT); Joni Correia (DC); Professor Angela (PSOL); Requião (PT); Solange Ferreira Bueno (PMN); Vivi Motta (PCB) and Professor Ivan (PSTU).

At a party convention, nine names were nominated as pre-candidates for the Government of Paraná — Photo: Arte/ RPC Curitiba

See the result of the stimulated search

Stimulated and single response, in %:

  • Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD): 55%
  • Requião (PT): 28%
  • Gomyde (PDT): 2%
  • Solange Ferreira Bueno (PMN): 1%
  • Professor Angela (PSOL): 1%
  • Professor Ivan (PSTU): 1%
  • Joni Correia (DC): 1%
  • Vivi Motta (PCB): 0%
  • Adriano Teixeira (PCO): 0%
  • White/null: 6%
  • Don’t know/didn’t answer: 6%

Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:

  • Carlos Massa Mouse Junior (PSD): 41%
  • Requião (PT): 14%
  • Gomyde (PDT): 1%
  • Teacher Angela (PSOL): 0%
  • Vivi Motta (PCB): 0%
  • Others: 1%
  • White/null: 5%
  • Don’t know/did not answer: 39%

Second IPEC poll commissioned by the PRC for the 2022 elections

Second IPEC poll commissioned by the PRC for the 2022 elections

VIDEO: the most watched g1 PR

More state news at g1 Paraná.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Globo journalists disagree about the queue to see the queen’s coffin: “Not even dead”

Live on GloboNews, Rodrigo Carvalho showed a part of the kilometer line to enter the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved