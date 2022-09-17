IRB Brazil rescue strategy (IRBR3) works and company gets rid of S&P downgrade

Although controversial, the strategies that IRB Brasil (IRBR3) has been devising to get out of the struggle are working. This Friday (16), the company reported that the risk rating agency S&P withdrew its name from the list for possible downgrade.

In addition, S&P also reaffirmed the IRB’s “brAAA” rating — the highest on a national scale — but with a negative outlook.

In the agency’s assessment, the recent issuance of R$ 1.2 billion and the sale of assets, such as the IRB’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, are enough to preserve the company’s rating — for now.

A company’s rating works similarly to an individual’s credit rating, assessing the company’s credit risk and debt issues, as well as other financial aspects. One of the IRB’s concerns was precisely losing its good grade, which would indicate an inability to deal with its financial obligations.

How IRB Brasil (IRBR3) managed to get around the situation

At the end of August, the IRB announced that it would make a primary offering of shares, limited to professional investors, which shook the market thanks to its low value.

Each new IRBR3 share was priced at R$1.00, a 50.25% discount compared to the closing of the session prior to the announcement (R$2.01).

To raise the intended volume of R$ 1.2 billion, the IRB was willing to increase the number of shares issued by up to 200%. That is, at the limit, the company was willing to sell its shares for R$ 0.67, a discount of 70% in relation to the stock exchange quotations at the time of the announcement of the operation.

In the end, the IRB issued 1.2 billion shares in the offering, equivalent to the main lot of 597,014,925 shares plus 602,985,075 of the extra lots. An increase of 101%.

The company’s main concern in raising all this money was to adapt the regulatory indicators to the rules of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep). The company was below the capital limit needed to operate and had until October to regularize the situation.

Losing the license could force the company to stop its operations.

Also at the end of August, the IRB also announced the sale of its own headquarters in Rio de Janeiro with the intention of raising more funds.

But it is not just any location: the address located in the center of the state capital is listed by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan) and the original landscaping project is by Roberto Burle Marx, with mosaic panels by Paulo Werneck.

It was sold for R$ 85.3 million to the Support Service for Micro and Small Companies in the State of Rio de Janeiro (Sebrae/RJ).

For BTG, share offerings and falling shares can help

In a report released last week, analysts at BTG Pactual say that the new money that entered IRB’s cash was critical to the company.

“We do not see any reinsurer capable of taking the place of IRB at the head of the Brazilian industry, and the new capital and the higher Selic should help the company return to being profitable”, the analysts wrote in a report.

The team reiterated its neutral recommendation for IRBR3, with a target price of BRL 1.30. That is, virtually no potential for appreciation.

In today’s trading, IRB shares react positively to the announcement made earlier. At 10:22 am, the share rose 2.54%, quoted at R$ 1.21. However, in the year, the decrease is 69.65%.

According to information compiled by the TradeMap platform, of the eight recommendations for the asset, five are maintenance and three are sell.