Is it worth having a store credit card?

It is still very common for an employee to offer you a credit card full of promises of ease of payment and discounts. This is a way to retain customers and increase your sales.

But is it really worth having the card from your favorite store? That’s why we’ve separated the pros and cons for you to analyze. Check out.

How does the store card work?

Cards are usually the main attraction offered. They usually offer discounts and unique payment terms, as well as little or no bureaucracy to hire.

In this way, store cards can be divided into three modalities:

Private Label: this card is for the exclusive use of the store where it was purchased, that is, you will only be able to make purchases on the network where it was issued. Also, in most cases, the invoice can only be paid at the store itself.

Co-branded: usually created by banks in partnership with brands, the card can be used in all establishments and not only in the network where it was issued.

Hybrid: this type of card can be used at any establishment as a credit card, however, it offers a different limit if used in the issuing network.

When should I apply for a store card?

Many Brazilians are in doubt about credit transactions. Therefore, we have made a list of 6 factors that should be considered before applying for any card:

Annuity: A card is only beneficial if it has no annuity or if it is less than your current card. However, even if some type of annuity is charged, the card has to offer benefits, such as miles, since today the market is full of cards without an annual fee. Interest rate: If you are late paying your bill, it is important to know if the rate is the same or higher than other cards offered on the market. Other taxes: Some cards compensate for the lack of annuity by charging for other fees that do not replace the discounts offered, such as a statement fee, usage fee, maintenance fee, etc. Invoice payment: Find out if there is the possibility of paying the card at any bank branch, as many stores allow you to pay your bill only at the bank itself, which is just another strategy to increase your consumption as soon as you pay your card bill. Installment: Beware of numerous installments! Regardless of the ease of payment or different ways of zeroing your bill, interest rates can be added and make your bill even more expensive. Discounts: this is the biggest advantage of store cards, as well as the ease of payment when purchasing products from the store itself. However, it is important to analyze this very carefully, as some stores do not provide this type of benefit.

Is it worth asking for a store card?

In short, the store card will only be worth it if you take advantage of the benefits offered when shopping. Therefore, it is necessary to consider, in addition to the factors already discussed, if you are a loyal customer of the store.

However, ordering cards considering the discount provided may not be a good decision, especially if you already have a credit card. That’s because you can end up generating a lot of debt, as well as high expenses with fees and annuities.

