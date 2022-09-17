it is possible to request up to R$ 3,000, see how

Caixa Econômica Federal is offering several types of loan contracts, including the new possibility for individual entrepreneurs. According to the Institution, the new credit option consists of reaching those who act as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs) and individuals, who can also prove the existence of a microenterprise.

Therefore, since the new function was offered, several users have expressed such interest. Caixa says that the focus is to boost the business of those who have some type of small business. Thus, if you want to apply for the contract, you need to understand the rules and conditions available for credit approval.

New loan from Caixa

First of all, it is necessary to understand how the new type of credit works. The so-called Digital Sim (Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs), as already mentioned, is intended exclusively for individuals who act as individual entrepreneurs, or for MEIs. The objective is to offer help to the business, boosting the possibility of a short return. That is, if an individual needs financial assistance to offer a certain service, the Institution can offer it. That’s because investing is a sign of return.

Therefore, following this logical line, the bank is offering different values. It is worth mentioning that the contract has different conditions for the two types of situations mentioned. Thus, for those who act as MEI, the available credit can be up to R$3 thousand. As a form of payment guarantee, Caixa considers the worker’s FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

Among the rules, it is necessary to mention the maximum amount of annual income for hiring. That is, those who wish to apply for the loan can have a maximum income of R$360 thousand. In addition, the option is also available for negatives. That is, for those who have default in their name in credit services, such as the SPC (Credit Protection Service).

See also: Will Auxílio Brasil payroll loan be approved TODAY? Check out!

how to apply

In advance, it is necessary to understand what the conditions are for the two groups mentioned. For those who act as MEI: maximum available amount of R$3 thousand; period of 24 months for payment; interest of 26.68% per year, configuring 1.99 per month. In relation to Individuals as an individual entrepreneur: maximum amount of R$1 thousand; 24 months for full payment; interest of 26.08% per year, being 1.95 per month.

In addition, the request can be made in two ways, in person or remotely. Remotely, download the Caixa Tem app (bityli.com/SVbrUS), available to android and IOS. Then it is necessary to carry out the Login or registration, with username, password and personal data requested. Right on the home page, the option will be available. The availability of money will depend on the analysis performed.

If you want to hire in person, you need to go to a Caixa branch. Personal documents are also indispensable. Thus, it is enough to ask a server to carry out the contracting of the credit, also available upon analysis. According to the Institution, it will be necessary to fill in a declaration, agreeing with the rules, as well as validating the existence of a company, in the case of an Individual.

However, the option can be a great form of investment for those looking to leverage their business. It is essential to fulfill all the requirements, for only then, to carry out the contracting of credit. Finally, in case of further doubts, as well as the consultation of which documents are needed, it is recommended to consult the official website of Caixa Econômica (www.caixa.gov.br).

See also: See how to APPLY for a loan from the INSS; option for retirees and pensioners