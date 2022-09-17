IT WENT OUT! CAIXA releases up to R$3 THOUSAND via app; see how to receive and NOT have the request UNAPPROVED

Great opportunity. THE Federal Savings Bank release, at the moment, up to BRL 3,000.00 via app through Digital SIM. This modality allows individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) to redeem resources in their tool.

At the outset, it is important to note that the loan is available on the Caixa Tem app, that is, without the need to go to the bank. However, it is important to be aware of the requirements and rules for releasing the amounts so that the request does not have a denial from the bank.

In this sense, before you go to request the credit Caixa, it is important to be aware of the three main reasons that can lead to disapproval of the service. Check all the information!

3 situations that lead Caixa Tem to refuse the loan application

Here are three situations that lead to Caixa Tem to refuse loan application at Caixa Tem:

Failing to pass automatic credit analysis

For every request, Caixa analyzes the applicant’s data, especially their financial history. If any information is inconsistent, the loan is immediately denied. As a result, the application gives a period of up to 10 days to respond to the requester.

Having debts over BRL 3,000

Another factor that can prevent the citizen from contracting the loan of the box has is to have a debt with a value of more than R$ 3 thousand. There is a rule established by Ordinance MP n° 660 that says that “Individuals or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) who have credit operations in banks with a total sum of more than R$3 thousand are not eligible for contracting the credit”.

Not fitting into the YES proposal as an entrepreneur

Finally, it is important to remember that credit cannot be used to pay personal bills or to purchase other products that are not intended for the business. SIM is intended to help MEIS and formalize individuals who already undertake or wish to undertake.

What are the conditions of the Caixa loan?

For individuals:

Interest: from 1.95% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 1 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Hiring: via Caixa Tem app.

For MEIs:

Interest: from 1.99% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 3 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service;

Hiring: in person at a Caixa branch.

How to hire the loan via the Caixa Tem app?

To take out the loan, MEIs must go in person to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and bring supporting documentation, such as personal documents and CNPJ.

Individuals, on the other hand, can take out the loan through the Caixa Tem app, but for that, it is necessary to update the system. See the step by step below:

First, go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH handy; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.