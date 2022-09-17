Itaú announces outsourcing and extinction of areas

In a meeting with Itaú representatives held on Monday, the 12th, the Union was surprised by the announcement that the bank will outsource and extinguish areas by the first half of 2023.

outsourcing

Itaú announced yet another area to be outsourced, this time SAC (Customer Service), located at CA Tatuapé. The 270 employees in the area will have a period of relocation of 120 days (until the first half of January 2023).

According to HR, the guidance given to area managers is that no dismissal is made during the process.

The Union was totally against the bank’s decision, which entails layoffs, precarious work and withdrawal of rights.

“This is very serious and is disrespectful to workers who cannot be penalized with the bank’s decision. Furthermore, with the measure, customer data and confidential information will be exposed to an outsourced company”, protests Sérgio Francisco, union leader member of the Employee Organization Commission (COE Itaú).

The Union demanded from the bank the exact number of bank employees involved and the rendering of accounts for the relocation of these workers.

The bank also informed the extinction of the PJ (vehicles) desk area due to banking automation. A total of 50 workers will be affected. They will have 60 days to relocate. The bank claims there is advice for relocation, but bankers claim otherwise.

“We’ve seen this movie. We had a tense process at the PF table and also at the payroll. We don’t want the situation to repeat itself with the PJ table”, says Sérgio.

Quality Pool Digital Agencies Personnalité

Another area affected and which will no longer exist is the Quality Pool of Personnalité digital agencies. The expectation is that the 130 employees will be reached and reallocated in the digital agencies themselves.

“The bank is fully capable of relocating all employees, both in the outsourced area and in the areas that will be extinguished. The Union charges for the maintenance of threatened jobs in other areas of the bank. Workers are not merchandise and deserve respect”, says Sérgio Francisco.

CPA-10

Since June 2020, employees of the branch network have been alerted to the need for CPA-10 certification due to the activities carried out.

Given this requirement, a period of three months was stipulated for certification, to be agreed with the managers, and the registration in the system of this orientation.

During this week, managers will be guided to conduct conversations with all workers.

Itaú’s profit increasing

In the 1st half of 2022 alone, Itaú obtained managerial recurring net income of R$15 billion, up 16.2% from the same period in 2021 and 4.3% from the previous quarter, when it earned R$7.679 billion .