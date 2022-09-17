José Dumont is also investigated for alleged sexual relations with children in PB

posted on 09/16/2022 22:38



(credit: TV Record/Reproduction)

Arrested in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 15, accused of storing photos and videos of child pornography and investigated for the charge of paying for sex with a 12-year-old, actor José Dumont, 72, is also investigated by alleged allegations. sexual relations with children and adolescents in Paraíba, his home state. The case was denounced in 2009, but the investigation, which is being processed in secrecy, did not advance. Attempts to listen to the actor were frustrated. After his arrest in Rio, this provision must be tried again.

In 2009, Dumont lived or spent time in an apartment in Cabedelo, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa. A neighbor, who lives on a higher floor and overlooks the actor’s apartment, told the Federal Public Ministry that she saw Dumont receiving children and adolescents and having sex or lewd acts with them. The complainant, however, did not present photos, videos or any other documentary evidence, nor did she indicate who the alleged victims were.

The complaint was forwarded to the Civil Police for investigation. Called to testify, the woman confirmed the allegations, again without providing documentary evidence. Another neighbor of Dumont’s also testified and confirmed the complaint, also without providing evidence.

A doorman from the building was heard. He confirmed that the actor received children and teenagers frequently. He said, however, that he did not consider it strange because, according to the actor, he would have told him, the visitors were his relatives. The doorman said he had never caught any suspicious behavior by the actor, in the sense of taking advantage of visitors sexually.

Even without being able to locate the victims or listen to the accused actor, the Civil Police of Paraíba concluded the investigation and referred him to Justice, which was responsible for triggering the Public Ministry. The process was distributed to the 1st Mixed Court of Cabedelo on August 28, 2013. There have already been almost 150 transactions, but there has never been a complaint, because the MP-PB considered the investigation incomplete.

To date, no victims have been located. The authorities know only the surname of one of them. The actor was not heard either. When sought, by letter rogatory, in São Paulo and Rio, he was not found.

Upon learning of Dumont’s arrest, the MP-PB asked the police to repeat the attempt to hear him, in order to proceed with the investigation.

About this complaint in Paraíba, the report tried to hear by telephone the current lawyer of Dumont, Arthur Fischer. It was not answered until the publication of this text.

Dumont acted in more than 15 soap operas and series by Globo and the extinct Manchete, in addition to participating in films and plays. His most recent role at Globo was as Colonel Eudoro Mendes in In the Emperor’s Timetelenovela aired in 2021. After learning about the investigation, the broadcaster reported on Thursday that it excluded the actor from all flowerswhich will debut on the Globoplay streaming platform.