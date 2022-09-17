José Dumont is arrested in Rio and police investigate rape video

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro converted, after a Custody Hearing held this afternoon, the arrest in flagrante delicto for preventive against the actor José Dumont, accused of storing and consuming child pornography. He is also accused of raping a 12-year-old boy.

In the decision, Judge Antônio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese highlighted that “the arrest is necessary and proportionate, and it should be noted that the facts imputed to the custodian are classified as serious crimes (…). In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of liberty of the custodian generates an offense against public order”.

Still at the police station, the defense requested the payment of a bond in the amount of R$ 40 thousand, but was denied – the preventive detention does not have a period of duration to be revoked. Also in the court document, the judge highlights that around 240 files were found, including images and videos, on José Dumont’s computer, in addition to having located a bank transfer for the 12-year-old teenager with whom the artist is accused of having raped. .

“Considering that all the images found on the accused’s cell phone and computer relate to naked children and adolescents or in the practice of sexual acts, which reveals that the custodian has already been investigated for such practices, I consider that none of the precautionary measures are sufficient to guarantee public order, or the application of criminal law”, declared the magistrate.

Actor may have filmed rape

splash also had access to the final report of the Civil Police. The agents reported that when they found the pornographic content, the actor claimed that the material was the result of research for a future work.

One of the videos found was in José Dumont’s cell phone gallery, which leads the police to believe that he himself may have filmed him raping a teenager.

“It turns out that the aforementioned image is in the camera folder, which indicates the possibility that it was produced by the camera of the seized device”, says an excerpt from the report, which points out that the actor needs treatment for diabetes, hypertension and syphilis. .

Since yesterday, the actor has been in the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of the state capital. THE splashSEAP (Secretariat of State for Penitentiary Administration) confirmed that he will continue in Benfica.

Career

José Dumont has more than 40 years of career and national recognition for his work in films and soap operas. In 2021, the actor acted in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on TV Globo, where he played Colonel Eudoro Mendes.

TV Globo informed the splash that José Dumont was hired for a work and was removed from the Globoplay soap opera project “Todas as Flores”, due to “the reported facts”.

Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera “All Flowers”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it.

informed TV Globo

splash has not yet managed to contact José Dumont’s defense. The space remains open for demonstration.