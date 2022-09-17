José Dumont says child pornography was to ‘play a role’ – 09/16/2022

Actor José Dumont, 72, arrested and booked in the act yesterday, accused of storing photos and videos of child pornography, will remain in jail. In the custody hearing held today, the Justice transformed the arrest into preventive.

Dumont, whose most recent work as an actor was in Nos Tempos do Imperador, on TV Globo, was scheduled to play in Todas as Flores, to be shown by Globoplay. The employment contract, however, was terminated by Globo after the arrest.

The artist was investigated by the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station. He had been charged with allegedly having had sex with a 12-year-old. In exchange, he would have given the boy money. A bank transfer made by Dumont to the alleged victim was the basis for the search and seizure court order. It was carried out by DCAV police on Thursday at Dumont’s apartment, in Catete (south zone of Rio).

At the time, 240 files were found and seized on the actor’s cell phone and on a computer. There were photos and videos, with scenes of children and adolescents naked or in during sexual intercourse. This discovery led to the arrest in flagrante delicto.

To the police, the actor stated that he gathered this material for a professional preparation study. He said he was going to play a role that would relate to the subject. But experts say that part of the images may have been produced by the cell phone’s own camera. This suspicion is still under investigation.

Dumont did not post bail of R$ 40 thousand

When registering the arrest, the delegate stipulated bail of R$ 40 thousand for Dumont’s release. The actor didn’t make the payment, so he was stuck. This Friday, at the custody hearing, at the Central de Hearings of Custody of Benfica, judge Antonio Luiz da Fonsêca Lucchese ordered the conversion of the act into preventive.

“The arrest is necessary and proportionate, and it should be noted that the facts imputed to the custodian are classified as serious crimes, notably because civil police officers, when carrying out a search and seizure warrant against the accused, would have found images and videos on his cell phone and computer. of children and adolescents in the practice of lewd acts”, he says. “It should be noted that about 240 files were found, including images and videos, which indicates criminal reiteration, in addition to a bank transfer to an alleged victim of the procedure that gave rise to the search and seizure warrant.”

For the judge, “the situation has serious contours”

“In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of the custodian’s freedom generates an offense to public order. Pointing out that there is no intent is an unspoken issue, and it cannot be ignored that, although the defense has stated that he would not have had the will to store the files and that he would carry out a work involving the subject, it is certain that one cannot disregard that the SEPOL report indicates ‘the possibility that it was produced by the camera of the seized work'”, he says. “I understand that it is a case of converting the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive detention of the accused, since the requirements set out in article 312 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are present.”

The magistrate determined that Dumont be referred for medical care in the prison system. The artist would have claimed to have a sexually transmitted disease and suffer from hypertension, gastritis and thyroid problems.

Estadão tried to locate Dumont’s lawyer so that he could comment on the maintenance of the prison. It was unsuccessful until the publication of this report.