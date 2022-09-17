Justice punishes the Unbeatable fans indefinitely

Organized fans of Inbatíveis will not be able to enter stadiums with props

The Uniformed Fans Os Unbatíveis (TUI) was punished by the 3rd Consumer Relations Court. In this Friday’s decision (16), the court upheld the injunction to prohibit members of the organization from entering stadiums and sports event venues carrying any piece or equipment that identifies the fans. The decision is valid until the final judgment of the action.

The decision also establishes that the organized crowd must keep a distance of 3,000 m from the surroundings of the sports squares. In addition, it was decided to close the headquarters of the Inbatíveis, preventing the holding of events and the concentration of fans, even without using the identifying elements of the fans, in the two days prior to the Vitória games.

It is also determined that the TUI must present within five days the updated list of its members, setting a daily fine of R$5,000.00 (five thousand reais), in case of non-compliance with the measures established in the decision.

The Court’s decision came after the Public Civil Action was filed by the Public Ministry of Bahia, alleging that there had been a violation of the Fan Statute. The MP was based on the news broadcast of the riot that took place, on the last 4th of September, in São Caetano, involving the organized Bamor and TUI.

Last Thursday (15), the Justice also determined the punishment of the organized supporters of Bahia, Bamor.

Follow Tiktok on BNews and stay up to date with the news.